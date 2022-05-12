IRINA SHAYK RETURNS FOR SELF-PORTRAIT'S LATEST AD CAMPAIGN

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- London based fashion brand self-portrait has today unveiled a series of teaser images from its latest campaign starring Irina Shayk who returns after her debut for the brand last year.

Self-Portrait AW22 Pre-Collection Irina Shayk ©Self-Portrait, Carlijn Jacobs (PRNewswire)

Captured by photographer Carlijn Jacobs in New York, Irina wears pieces from self-portrait's Autumn/Winter 2022 Pre-Collection.

The campaign continues the visual narrative of capturing and celebrating the different sides to the self-portrait woman. The full Autumn/Winter Pre-Collection campaign, showing an evolution of Irina's character, will be revealed later this month.

Han Chong said:

"I wanted to shift our campaign into something that felt really strong, powerful and clean to represent the joy and confidence associated with our brand and to celebrate the spirit at the heart of this new collection. Irina is the perfect woman for us - she has so much character and personality, and is able to show the different sides of the self-portrait woman so effortlessly. I'm so pleased to work with her and that our creative relationship continues to evolve."

Irina Shayk said:

"I loved working with self-portrait - a brand that celebrates women and loves to make them feel their best. Working with them really feels like family."

The self-portrait Autumn/Winter 2022 Pre-Collection introduces a refined approach to dressing in the springtime. Clean silhouettes are the focus with voluminous lace detailing and figure-hugging knitwear styles offered in a palette of pastels, vivid hues and more muted tones.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the arrival of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 Pre-Collection online and in stores. The collection is available to purchase immediately at self-portrait.com, in self-portrait stores around the world, including the brand's flagship store in London, and across its global network of partner retailers.

Established in London in 2013 by Han Chong, self-portrait has become synonymous with empowering the modern woman through functional dressing for day and night. The brand is also strongly committed to supporting creative British talent through a number of initiatives including a scholarship program with Central Saint Martins.

CELEBRATING THE AUTUMN/WINTER 2022 PRE-COLLECTION

Fabrics: Bouclé, grid cotton broderie, mixed cotton broderie, organic cotton poplin, cotton denim, guipure lace, lily cotton guipure lace, cotton lace, recycled polyester chiffon, bonded crepe, stretch crepe, thin jersey, thick jersey, light, viscose knit, ribbed viscose knit, power mesh, taffeta, viscose

Colours: lime, bright green, light green, mint, sea green, green, dark green, teal, navy, blue, bright Blue, light Blue, orange, pink, light pink, lilac, slate, silver, taupe, ivory, white, black

HAN CHONG ON THE AUTUMN/WINTER 2022 PRE-COLLECTION

"When I was designing this collection, I was thinking a lot about the joys of springtime when I knew the pieces would be delivering in stores. I wanted to create a happy, grown up collection that focused on clean silhouettes and strong bold colours. Our key shapes are contemporised with a feminine lens, and new shapes are introduced including eveningwear in full length knitwear and mini dresses in a vibrant happy-making palette."

ABOUT HAN CHONG

Born in Penang, Malaysia , Han studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London

Fuelled by his own training at Central Saint Martins, Han is committed to supporting the next generation of creative talent and in 2018, established a five-year scholarship program with Central Saint Martins offering financial backing for five students to complete their MA degree as well as offering mentorship on navigating the realities of operating a fashion business

ABOUT SELF-PORTRAIT

Established in the UK in 2013 by Han Chong , self-portrait is a modern fashion house based in London which has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials

self-portrait is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by using responsibly sourced fibres and in 2019 started to introduce organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester across its collections. In 2020, the brand introduced recycled viscose

self-portrait is available online at self-portrait-studio.com and in stores globally including its flagships in London , Bangkok , Beijing , Shanghai , Chengdu , Shenzhen and Taipei . self-portrait is also sold through a network of select retailers around the world

ABOUT SP COLLECTION

In December 2021 , Han Chong announced the foundation of SP Collection

The new holding company established by Han acquired the luxury brand Roland Mouret , which joins self-portrait in the newly established group that has been set up to discover, nurture, and develop best in class creativity and design

