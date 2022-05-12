Heifer International Announces Return of Feast in the Field Celebrating Arkansas Farmers

Food for the eighth edition of the farm-to-table dining event will be provided by local farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus, global development organization, Heifer International, today announced the return of its Feast in the Field gala on June 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CDT to its award-winning campus, located at 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas.

Feast in the Field will celebrate Heifer International's more than 50-year connection to Little Rock and the community support that enables the organization to reach more than one million families around the world every year. The event will recognize the resilience of small-scale farmers globally who continue to supply their communities with healthy, nutritious food, despite the disruption of the global pandemic and volatile markets.

"The Arkansas community has been the backbone of Heifer International's mission to end hunger and poverty for families around the world for decades. We are excited to welcome our friends back to the Little Rock campus to celebrate the people that power healthy food systems," said Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Heifer International.

"We look forward to celebrating the hard-working local farmers, who are revitalizing our food system and creating better access to fresh, healthy food for their communities," said Perry Jones, Director of Heifer USA.

Jones explained, "Heifer USA works with socially disadvantaged crop and livestock farmers across the country, investing in infrastructure to bring top quality products to market, providing training in regenerative farming methods to protect and restore the land, and connecting farmers with new markets to boost incomes through Arkansas based Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative."

As one of 33 hubs accredited by the Savory Institute across the globe, Heifer USA's 1,200-acre Heifer Ranch located in Perryville, Arkansas is a living classroom for best-in-class regenerative agriculture practices. The ranch provides in-person and virtual trainings, helping farmers to protect farmland, produce healthy food and increase small-scale farm profits, showing the importance Heifer International attaches to education and social capital.

Mirroring the healthy, sustainable products promoted throughout Heifer International's programs, Feast in the Field will feature a farm-to-table dining experience with quality food produced by local farmers. As the state's largest zero waste event, Feast in the Field represents Heifer International's commitment to ending global hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. The event will compost all food and liquids, including waste; provide only reused, recycled or recyclable materials; and be powered by solar panels.

Feast in the Field will begin with an outdoor farmers market and cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner in the Heifer Pavilion and silent auction and will be emceed by KARK anchor Laura Monteverdi, along with well-known Little Rock auctioneer Gaylen McGee, with remarks from Perry Jones, Heifer USA Director. The event will be co-chaired by Elaine Eubank, Alfred Williams and Jill and Bob Bloom.

About Heifer International

For 77 years, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org

