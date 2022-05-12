GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

- Total revenues increased by 6.1% year over year to RMB307.4 million (US48.2 million)[1] for the fourth quarter 2021.
- Income from operations decreased by 69.5% year over year to RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million) [1] for the fourth quarter 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased by 47.4% year over year to RMB68.8 million (US10.8 million) for the fourth quarter 2021.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] decreased by 67.2% year over year to RMB35.8 million (US$5.6 million) [1] for the fourth quarter 2021.
- GreenTree's board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$20 million over the next 12 months.
SHANGHAI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights
- A total of 4,659 hotels with 337,153 hotel rooms were in operation as of December31, 2021, compared to 4,626 hotels and 334,162 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2021.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 66 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,593 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 367 cities across China, compared to 40 L&O hotels and 4,300 F&M hotels in operation in 345 cities as of December 31, 2020. Geographic coverage increased by 6.4% year-over-year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 138 hotels, a decrease of 65 compared to 203 hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2020. Of the hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2021, three were in the luxury segment, 44 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 59 were in the mid-scale segment, and 32 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 15 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 34 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 89 were in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of December 31, 2021.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a pipeline of 1,225 hotels contracted for or under development, of which 57 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 347 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 478 were in the mid-scale segment, and 343 were in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB170, a 4.6% increase from RMB162 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase from RMB168 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 69.2%, a decrease of 7.5% compared with 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 7.2% decrease compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB117, a 5.6% year-over-year decrease, and a 8.7% decrease compared with RMB129 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
- As of December 31, 2021 the Company's loyalty program had over 69 million individual members and approximately 1,850,000 corporate members, compared to over 66 million individual members and approximately 1,810,000 corporate members, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. The Company sold approximately 91.0% of room nights directly during the fourth quarter of 2021.
2021 Full Year Operational Highlights
- For the full year 2021, the Company opened 722 hotels, an increase of 34.2% comparing to 538 newly-opened hotels in the full year 2020. Of the hotels opened in 2021, 10 were in the luxury hotel segment, 189 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 415 were in the mid-scale segment, and 108 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 46 hotels were in Tier 1 cities, 200 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 476 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China as of December 31, 2021. During 2021, the Company closed 403 hotels, and added a net of 319 hotels to its portfolio.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB164 in the full year 2021, a 7.5% year-over-year increase.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 71.1% in the full year 2021, compared with 68.7% in the full year 2020.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB116 in the full year 2021, a 11.3% year-over-year increase.
"While addressing unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic, we have continued to focus on the execution of our strategic growth plan for the long term," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "Thanks to the hard work and vigilance of our team, franchisees and partners to protect the health, safety and comfort of our customers, we delivered solid results during the fourth quarter of 2021, recovering 91.3% of our RevPAR in this quarter compared to the same period in 2019.
Several waves of COVID-19 infections in parts of China in the fourth quarter of 2021 dampened user demand for hotels stays overall. Despite the impact of COVID-19 in November, and thanks to our resilient business model, RevPAR for the quarter recovered to 91.3% of its level in the same period in 2019. This performance was better than our industry's average and gave momentum to our business. We also made progress in some of our new business models, such as E-sports hotels. As a result, E-sports hotels have performed better throughout the pandemic, bringing stable occupancy rates and profits to our franchisees and partners.
Going into 2022, we are pleased to see that our business has maintained better momentum than our industry in January and February, especially during Chinese New Year. However, additional COVID-19 outbreaks in March slowed down the pace of recovery in the domestic hospitality industry, especially in top-tier cities. March was negatively impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 in many parts of China, particularly in Jilin Province, Guangdong Province and Shanghai. While the hotel industry as a whole has been hit hard and is under tremendous pressure, we have been strongly supported by the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners. Their dedication gives us confidence for the future, in our ability to continue to navigate uncertainty and to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
76,113,015
112,445,788
17,645,198
Franchised-and-managed hotels
207,222,721
184,749,925
28,991,295
others
6,420,830
10,236,732
1,606,366
Total revenues
289,756,566
307,432,445
48,242,859
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
227,074,041
391,960,031
61,507,082
Franchised-and-managed hotels
677,480,818
774,359,348
121,513,879
others
25,455,237
39,826,579
6,249,660
Total revenues
930,010,096
1,206,145,958
189,270,621
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB307.4 million (US$48.2 million) [1], a 6.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to newly opened L&O and F&M hotels. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 6.2%. Total revenues for the full year 2021 were RMB1,206.1 million (US$189.3 million) [1], a 29.7% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB112.4 million (US$17.6 million) [1], a 47.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to a 1.2% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 29 L&O hotels opened since the beginning of 2021. This revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of three L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2021 were RMB392.0 million (US$61.5 million) [1], a 72.6% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB184.7 million (US$29.0 million) [1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 132 F&M hotels and the closure of 105 F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 12.4% year-over-year, primarily due to a 5.8% decrease in RevPAR due to impact of COVID-19 and the fee waiver to franchisees of quarantined hotels and hotels whose RevPAR has been severely affected by the pandemic. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2021 were RMB774.4 million (US$121.5 million) [1], a 14.3% year-over-year increase.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
18,065,889
19,091,150
2,995,818
Recurring franchise management fee and others
189,156,832
165,658,775
25,995,477
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
207,222,721
184,749,925
28,991,295
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
61,051,369
76,263,574
11,967,419
Recurring franchise management fee and others
616,429,449
698,095,774
109,546,460
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
677,480,818
774,359,348
121,513,879
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
99,817,161
191,912,281
30,115,225
Selling and marketing expenses
24,232,688
10,649,862
1,671,196
General and administrative expenses
50,885,097
72,474,197
11,372,783
Other operating expenses
98,341
30,485
4,783
3Total operating costs and expenses
175,033,287
275,066,825
43,163,987
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
392,522,306
651,376,905
102,215,250
Selling and marketing expenses
75,347,166
66,921,718
10,501,478
General and administrative expenses
172,557,554
268,252,836
42,094,724
Other operating expenses
1,731,405
4,937,625
774,821
Total operating costs and expenses
642,158,431
991,489,084
155,586,273
Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB191.9 million (US$30.1 million) [1], a 92.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 29 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities and consumables, higher staff headcount and compensation expenses, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher ramp up costs. Excluding the impact from newly-opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 19.7%. Hotel operating costs for the full year 2021 were RMB651.4 million (US$102.2 million) [1], a 65.9% year-over-year increase.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
28,196,927
63,622,588
9,983,772
Utilities
4,113,416
6,306,575
989,639
Personnel cost
10,034,679
29,867,603
4,686,879
Depreciation and amortization
13,450,611
29,110,325
4,568,045
Consumable, food and beverage
11,584,105
20,471,596
3,212,440
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
26,088,907
29,807,622
4,677,466
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
5,132,814
6,004,107
942,175
Others
1,215,702
6,721,865
1,054,809
Hotel Operating Costs
99,817,161
191,912,281
30,115,225
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
118,295,183
235,568,383
36,965,820
Utilities
15,372,385
25,782,913
4,045,902
Personnel cost
41,330,758
82,114,394
12,885,540
Depreciation and amortization
50,324,493
80,575,644
12,644,077
Consumable, food and beverage
43,257,796
69,495,702
10,905,392
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
91,664,745
114,779,305
18,011,378
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
22,985,917
26,123,578
4,099,359
Others
9,291,029
16,936,986
2,657,782
Hotel Operating Costs
392,522,306
651,376,905
102,215,250
Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB10.6 million (US$1.7 million) [1], a 56.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB66.9 million (US$10.5 million) [1], a 11.2% year-over-year decrease.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB72.5 million (US$11.4 million) [1], a 42.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 29 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, increased one-time consulting fees for capital markets advice and increased bad debts during 2021. Excluding the impact from newly-opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 19.9%. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB268.3 million (US$42.1 million) [1], a 55.5% year-over-year decrease.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB115.5 million (US$18.1 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 39.2%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 37.6%, compared to 65.6% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the full year 2021 was RMB554.8 million (US$87.1 million) [1], a 3.2% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 69.5%, with a margin of 11.8%. The decrease was mainly due to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly-opened hotels, income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB261.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 16.6%, with a margin of 54.3%. Income from operations for the full year 2021 was RMB241.7 million (US$37.9 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.5 million) [1], compared to RMB79.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net margin was 9.3%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Net income for the full year 2021 was RMB207.8 million(US$32.6 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB68.7 million (US$10.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 47.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 22.4%, compared to 45.1% a year ago. Excluding the impact of newly-opened hotels, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB105.0 million, with a margin of 40.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2021 was RMB317.7 million (US$49.9 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 10.6%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB35.8 million (US$5.6 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 67.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 11.7%, compared to 37.7% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2021 was RMB208.8 million (US$32.7 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 27.9%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) [1], down from RMB0.83 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB0.35 (US$0.05) [1], down from RMB1.06 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2021 was RMB2.05 (US$0.32) [1] down from RMB2.54 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.03 (US$0.32) [1] for the full year 2021, a decrease from RMB2.81 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB201.3 million (US$31.6 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB256.4 million (US$40.2 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investment, investments and deposits for property and equipment, and loans to franchisees. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB154.2 million (US$24.2 million), mainly attributable to dividends distributed by the end of the year 2021. Operating cash inflow for the full year 2021 was RMB361.0 million (US$56.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2021 was RMB928.4 million (US$145.7 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the full year 2021 was RMB255.6 million (US$40.1 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31 , 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,235.9 million (US$193.9 million) [1], compared to RMB1,192.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to drawing down of bank facilities offset by dividend distribution to our shareholders, acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, changes in fair value of equity securities and loans to franchisees.
COVID-19 Update
Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021, we delivered solid results, with RevPAR recovering to 91.3% of its level in the same period in 2019. At the end of December 2021, our RevPAR had bounced back to almost 100% of its level in the fourth quarter of 2019 (the "4Q2019 Level"). With the resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide, our RevPAR fell to around 81.3% of the 4Q2019 Level in the first week of November 2021, but gradually recovered to 98.5% of the 4Q2019 Level in the last week of December 2021. In early 2022, hotels braced for a rush of guests during the Chinese New Year due to family reunions and anticipated recovery in domestic tourism, leading to a boom for the hospitality industry. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's RevPAR temporarily reached 88% of its level in the first quarter of 2019. However, the reintroduction of travel restrictions due to increased omicron variant cases led to a decline in RevPAR.
At the beginning of 2022, another round of COVID outbreaks in March and April led to some restrictions in major cities being locked down, and millions of residents confined at home, slowing down the recovery pace of the domestic hospitality industry, especially in top-tier cities. Outbreaks in Jilin Province, Guangdong Province and Shanghai in March led to a drop in our RevPAR of the first week of May to only 56.0% of its level at the same time in 2019. A certain number of our hotels participate in domestic quarantine programs. We help local governments implement quarantine policies, help our guests isolate safely, and help our franchisees stabilize their income. We believe our hotels' participation can help them stay competitive in the industry. While China's domestic market remains under pressure due to a new wave of infections and the rapid increase in omicron cases, we believe we can continue to outperform the industry across business lines.
Guidance
Assuming the recent resurgences of COVID-19 remain under control in China and the market will recover in the third quarter and fourth quarter, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of up to 5% for the full year 2022, compared to 2021.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future interim period and/or the full year ending December 31, 2022.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company today also announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months.
Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its ADSs from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any combination thereof. The Company will also effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and its insider trading policy, as applicable. The number of ADSs repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's working capital requirements and general business conditions. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance and does not expect the repurchase program to adversely affect its existing growth plan and strategies.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,659 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
611,358,209
298,428,709
46,829,977
Restricted cash
-
3,300,000
517,842
Short-term investments
301,983,182
557,458,675
87,477,431
Investments in equity securities
242,378,696
157,988,851
24,791,898
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
101,511,057
95,589,936
15,000,147
Amounts due from related parties
9,770,871
310,419,860
48,711,650
Prepaid rent
13,597,867
15,454,967
2,425,222
Inventories
3,804,680
2,297,584
360,541
Other current assets
77,649,794
135,626,370
21,282,736
Loans receivable, net
222,244,629
323,141,251
50,707,914
Total current assets
1,584,298,985
1,899,706,203
298,105,358
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,369,900
18,869,900
2,961,099
Long-term time deposits
490,000,000
160,000,000
25,107,491
Loans receivable, net
145,703,988
303,150,438
47,570,919
Property and equipment, net
668,605,661
1,052,467,058
165,155,048
Intangible assets, net
491,513,073
520,117,479
81,617,782
Goodwill
100,231,487
120,819,948
18,959,286
Long-term investments
369,525,917
188,790,785
29,625,394
Other assets
66,635,394
329,366,340
51,684,767
Deferred tax assets
156,070,112
138,776,214
21,777,016
TOTAL ASSETS
4,094,954,517
4,732,064,365
742,564,160
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
150,000,000
406,200,000
63,741,644
Accounts payable
19,606,344
24,036,544
3,771,858
Advance from customers
34,305,508
39,773,738
6,241,367
Amounts due to related parties
3,198,253
9,530,627
1,495,563
Salary and welfare payable
51,567,587
60,154,565
9,439,564
Deferred rent
1,356,132
1,926,957
302,382
Deferred revenue
221,314,997
215,147,975
33,761,412
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
300,696,673
379,907,548
59,615,785
Income tax payable
87,483,970
71,384,087
11,201,721
Dividends payable
-
40,999,458
6,433,710
Total current liabilities
869,529,464
1,249,061,499
196,005,006
Long-term bank loans
-
301,800,000
47,359,006
Deferred rent
28,642,973
68,842,692
10,802,921
Deferred revenue
361,901,369
314,472,488
49,347,596
Other long-term liabilities
115,862,713
132,046,925
20,721,044
Deferred tax liabilities
178,413,413
247,002,602
38,760,098
Unrecognized tax benefits
290,679,902
284,542,615
44,650,945
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,845,029,834
2,597,768,821
407,646,616
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
34,928,768
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
18,129,839
Additional paid-in capital
1,149,280,404
1,151,384,306
180,677,323
Retained earnings
570,042,924
420,458,688
65,979,143
Accumulated other comprehensive income
45,586,647
39,089,244
6,133,955
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
2,103,031,255
1,949,053,518
305,849,028
Non-controlling interests
146,893,428
185,242,026
29,068,516
Total shareholders' equity
2,249,924,683
2,134,295,544
334,917,544
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,094,954,517
4,732,064,365
742,564,160
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
76,113,015
112,445,788
17,645,198
227,074,041
391,960,031
61,507,082
Franchised-and-managed hotels
207,222,721
184,749,925
28,991,295
677,480,818
774,359,348
121,513,879
Others
6,420,830
10,236,732
1,606,366
25,455,237
39,826,579
6,249,660
Total revenues
289,756,566
307,432,445
48,242,859
930,010,096
1,206,145,958
189,270,621
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(99,817,161)
(191,912,281)
(30,115,225)
(392,522,306)
(651,376,905)
(102,215,250)
Selling and marketing expenses
(24,232,688)
(10,649,862)
(1,671,196)
(75,347,166)
(66,921,718)
(10,501,478)
General and administrative expenses
(50,885,097)
(72,474,197)
(11,372,783)
(172,557,554)
(268,252,836)
(42,094,724)
Other operating expenses
(98,341)
(30,485)
(4,783)
(1,731,405)
(4,937,625)
(774,821)
Total operating costs and expenses
(175,033,287)
(275,066,825)
(43,163,987)
(642,158,431)
(991,489,084)
(155,586,273)
Other operating income
3,728,194
3,781,098
593,337
31,399,552
27,059,935
4,246,294
Income from operations
118,451,473
36,146,718
5,672,209
319,251,217
241,716,809
37,930,642
Interest income and other, net
25,072,336
14,894,610
2,337,289
72,934,212
59,974,418
9,411,295
Interest expense
(514,466)
(2,707,595)
(424,881)
(3,456,316)
(12,671,385)
(1,988,417)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities
(27,038,739)
(15,214,276)
(2,387,452)
(36,773,521)
11,929,538
1,872,005
Other income, net
1,779,000
8,322,668
1,306,008
2,296,981
11,818,559
1,854,590
Income before income taxes
117,749,604
41,442,125
6,503,173
354,252,573
312,767,939
49,080,115
Income tax expense
(38,060,701)
(12,266,354)
(1,924,858)
(110,459,202)
(105,313,904)
(16,526,050)
Income before share of gains in equity investees
79,688,903
29,175,771
4,578,315
243,793,371
207,454,035
32,554,065
Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax
(209,178)
(624,273)
(97,962)
909,364
382,874
60,081
Net income
79,479,725
28,551,498
4,480,353
244,702,735
207,836,909
32,614,146
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
6,078,488
(2,616,666)
(410,612)
16,641,655
3,761,411
590,248
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
85,558,213
25,934,832
4,069,741
261,344,390
211,598,320
33,204,394
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.83
0.25
0.04
2.54
2.05
0.32
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.83
0.25
0.04
2.54
2.05
0.32
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.83
0.25
0.04
2.54
2.05
0.32
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.83
0.25
0.04
2.54
2.05
0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(18,663,525)
(6,398,752)
(1,004,104)
(19,714,207)
(6,497,403)
(1,019,584)
Comprehensive income, net of tax
60,816,200
22,152,746
3,476,249
224,988,528
201,339,506
31,594,562
Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
6,078,488
(2,616,666)
(410,612)
16,641,655
3,761,411
590,247
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
66,894,688
19,536,080
3,065,637
241,630,183
205,100,917
32,184,809
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
79,479,725
28,551,498
4,480,353
244,702,735
207,836,909
32,614,146
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,801,122
36,374,869
5,708,011
65,869,971
98,110,657
15,395,703
Share of (gains) losses in equity method investments
209,178
624,272
97,962
(909,364)
(382,874)
(60,081)
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries
(1,779,000)
3,609,755
566,449
(1,779,000)
118,443
18,586
Interest income
(4,483,050)
(432,726)
(67,904)
(11,542,121)
(3,669,643)
(575,847)
Bad debt expense
7,900,690
18,153,276
2,848,645
29,953,404
44,798,296
7,029,830
(Gains)losses from investments in equity securities
27,020,151
13,215,057
2,073,731
44,506,823
(11,929,538)
-1,872,005
(Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment
-
604,017
94,783
604,017
94,783
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
4,985,504
(3,067,177)
-481,307
4,723,948
(1,310,347)
(205,622)
Share-based compensation
-
619,405
97,198
232,558
2,464,762
386,775
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits
(14,576,403)
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
14,567,549
6,029,230
946,118
(28,789,041)
(22,329,328)
(3,503,959)
Prepaid rent
(5,367,732)
3,665,273
575,161
5,196,798
(1,857,100)
(291,420)
Inventories
230,924
(37,664)
(5,910)
(1,281,009)
1,495,974
234,751
Amounts due from related parties
193,653
(3,364,817)
(528,013)
10,329,181
(3,963,547)
(621,967)
Other current assets
(15,613,220)
51,188,525
8,032,596
(18,807,170)
(60,345,478)
(9,469,520)
Other assets
(4,022,768)
(31,054,726)
(4,873,164)
(19,680,102)
(49,214,290)
(7,722,796)
Accounts payable
(2,941,115)
3,839,558
602,510
4,546,551
4,520,260
709,327
Amounts due to related parties
1,206,655
4,416,205
692,999
(319,778)
6,332,374
993,688
Salary and welfare payable
(864,348)
3,053,142
479,105
8,913,678
8,586,978
1,347,484
Deferred revenue
(26,912,184)
(27,733,753)
(4,352,031)
(59,516,154)
(53,595,903)
(8,410,367)
Advance from customers
2,297,569
13,590,894
2,132,708
(5,800,119)
5,468,230
858,085
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(2,091,191)
23,308,529
3,657,617
13,169,673
70,171,021
11,011,364
Income tax payable
24,167,283
4,428,882
694,988
(6,354,794)
(16,099,883)
(2,526,423)
Unrecognized tax benefits
15,330,247
-29,991,717
-4,706,355
29,038,185
(6,137,287)
(963,074)
Deferred rent
2,214,208
12,631,176
1,982,107
6,997,755
40,770,544
6,397,788
Other long-term liabilities
(7,153,657)
(5,162,255)
(810,070)
(5,549,798)
14,648,804
2,298,717
Deferred taxes
2,953,072
74,237,689
11,649,513
(12,595,878)
85,883,087
13,476,930
Net cash provided by operating activities
112,752,862
201,296,417
31,587,800
295,256,932
360,975,138
56,644,876
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(43,353,048)
(90,716,702)
(14,235,430)
(111,929,994)
(341,715,516)
(53,622,621)
Purchases of intangible assets
(878,818)
-
-
(887,893)
(201,746)
(31,658)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
8,968
-
-
80,355
-
-
Payment for acquisition of minority equity
-
(150,000)
(23,538)
-
(1,018,387)
(159,807)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(14,547,587)
(5,414,241)
(849,613)
(18,415,807)
(147,608,325)
(23,162,967)
Advances for acquisitions
(6,550,000)
-4,436,494
-696,183
(6,550,000)
-39,483,494
-6,195,822
Collection of acquisition advances
40,000
937,000
147,036
36,352,700
12,154,500
1,907,306
Advances for purchases of property and equipment
-
(14,456,878)
(2,268,600)
-
(219,346,261)
(34,420,215)
Repayment from advances for purchases of property and equipment
-
-
-
-
22,400,000
3,515,049
Purchases of short-term investments
(58,296,194)
-178,266,887
-27,973,965
(206,596,401)
-378,189,081
-59,346,119
Proceeds from short-term investments
45,983,050
136,842,693
21,473,605
453,434,366
536,383,232
84,170,234
Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
-
50,000,000
7,846,091
Increase of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
-30,000,000
(130,000,000)
(20,399,837)
Purchases of investments in equity securities
(65,829,314)
(8,940,000)
(1,402,881)
(65,829,314)
(8,940,000)
(1,402,881)
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
2,183,350
1,693,391
265,730
2,183,350
1,693,391
265,730
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and dividends received from equity securities
64,792
72,697,479
11,407,821
198,976
284,004,591
44,566,518
Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments
-
-
-
6,380,000
-
-
Loan to related parties
(223,590,000)
(320,326,394)
(50,266,200)
(528,356,500)
(604,618,943)
(94,877,907)
Repayment from related parties
242,740,000
157,518,000
24,718,011
539,996,179
307,933,500
48,321,486
Loan to third parties
(55,000,000)
(15,500,000)
(2,432,288)
(62,000,000)
(36,944,271)
(5,797,362)
Repayment of loan from third parties
-
17,570,000
2,757,116
-
55,127,367
8,650,687
Loan to franchisees
(13,060,194)
(35,040,000)
(5,498,541)
(218,821,974)
(423,399,028)
(66,440,547)
Repayment from franchisees
28,408,205
29,576,983
4,641,274
99,209,300
133,380,285
20,930,277
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(161,676,790)
(256,412,050)
(40,236,646)
(111,552,657)
(928,388,186)
(145,684,365)
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
-
(320,253,160)
(50,254,710)
-
(320,253,160)
(50,254,710)
Loan from non controlling interest
9,148,249
6,897,050
1,082,298
20,585,804
9,689,903
1,520,557
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(60,000,000)
(200,000,000)
(31,384,364)
(70,000,000)
(250,000,000)
(39,230,455)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
150,000,000
668,000,000
104,823,777
160,000,000
808,000,000
126,792,832
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders
681,000
(490,000)
(76,892)
6,943,589
8,191,000
1,285,347
Payment for contingent consideration
-
(2,001,521)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
99,829,249
154,153,890
24,190,109
115,527,872
255,627,743
40,113,571
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,781,751)
271,089
42,540
(7,664,261)
(1,344,197)
(210,934)
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
44,123,570
99,309,346
15,583,803
291,567,886
(313,129,502)
(49,136,852)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
589,604,539
221,289,261
34,725,114
342,160,223
633,728,109
99,445,769
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
633,728,109
320,598,607
50,308,917
633,728,109
320,598,609
50,308,918
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
79,479,725
28,551,498
4,480,353
244,702,735
207,836,909
32,614,146
Deduct:
Other operating income
3,728,194
3,781,098
593,337
31,399,552
27,059,935
4,246,294
Interest income and other, net
25,072,336
14,894,610
2,337,289
72,934,212
59,974,418
9,411,295
Gains from investment in equity securities
-
-
-
45,440,136
11,929,538
1,872,005
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
-
-
-
1,118,542
382,874
60,081
Other income, net
1,779,000
8,322,668
1,306,008
2,296,981
11,818,559
1,854,590
Add:
Other operating expenses
98,341
30,485
4,784
1,731,405
4,937,625
774,821
Income tax expense
38,060,701
12,266,354
1,924,859
110,459,202
105,313,904
16,526,050
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
209,178
624,273
97,962
209,178
-
-
Interest expense
514,466
2,707,595
424,881
3,456,316
12,671,385
1,988,417
Depreciation and amortization
15,801,122
36,374,868
5,708,011
65,869,971
98,110,656
15,395,703
Losses from investment in equity securities
27,038,739
15,214,276
2,387,452
82,213,657
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)
130,622,742
68,770,974
10,791,666
355,453,041
317,705,156
49,854,871
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
79,479,725
28,551,498
4,480,353
244,702,735
207,836,909
32,614,146
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
853,820
1,322,633
207,550
15,071,058
12,745,154
1,999,993
Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
-
-
-
-
8,947,154
1,404,004
Other income (net of 25% tax)
1,334,250
6,242,001
979,506
1,722,736
8,863,919
1,390,942
Add:
Share-based compensation
619,405
97,198
232,558
2,464,762
386,775
Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
25,784,922
11,410,707
1,790,589
41,786,009
-
-
One-time fees and expense
6,264,115
2,857,008
448,327
19,604,565
24,568,935
3,855,402
Asset impairment/Accrued bad debt
-
4,523,574
709,847
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
109,340,692
35,873,984
5,629,411
289,532,073
208,837,953
32,771,232
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.06
0.34
0.05
2.81
2.02
0.32
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.06
0.34
0.05
2.81
2.02
0.32
Operational Data
2020 Q4
2021Q4
Total hotels in operation:
4,340
4,659
Leased and owned hotels
40
66
Franchised hotels
4,300
4,593
Total hotel rooms in operation
315,335
337,153
Leased and owned hotels
4,888
7,064
Franchised hotels
310,447
330,089
Number of cities
345
367
Quarter Ended
2020 Q4
2021Q4
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
71.0%
60.9%
Franchised hotels
76.8%
69.5%
Blended
76.7%
69.2%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
190
224
Franchised hotels
162
168
Blended
162
170
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
135
136
Franchised hotels
124
117
Blended
124
117
Year Ended
2020
2021
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
57.8%
63.4%
Franchised hotels
68.9%
71.3%
Blended
68.7%
71.1%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
179
213
Franchised hotels
152
163
Blended
152
164
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
104
135
Franchised hotels
105
116
Blended
105
116
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
2020 Q4
2021Q4
2020 Q4
2021Q4
Luxury
23
33
4,749
6,265
Argyle
23
33
4,749
6,265
Mid-to-up-scale
360
519
32,337
47,666
GreenTree Eastern
151
204
15,653
22,246
Deepsleep Hotel
3
6
221
417
Gem
35
46
3,202
4,173
Gya
42
62
3,572
5,302
Vx
33
79
2,681
7,021
Ausotel
13
18
1,666
2,237
Urban Garden and others
83
104
5,342
6,270
Mid-scale
2,786
2,932
225,069
230,750
GreenTree Inn
2,163
2,169
181,295
178,849
GT Alliance
374
515
28,560
36,802
GreenTree Apartment
13
16
862
1,098
Vatica
121
112
8,749
8,115
City 118 Selected and others
115
120
5,603
5,886
Economy hotels
1171
1,175
53,180
52,472
Shell
620
650
26,784
28,196
City 118 and others
551
525
26396
24,276
Total
4,340
4,659
315,335
337,153
