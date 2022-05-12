GANT Partners With YOOBIC to Boost Sales, Empower and Engage Frontline Employees

Fashion leader connects retail workforce using pioneering digital workplace solution

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand GANT today announced strong results from its partnership with YOOBIC , the digital workplace solution for frontline teams, to create a digitally connected global community for its retail workers. Already deployed across GANT's European and Chinese retail networks, and used by over 2,000 store associates and retail leaders, the platform has dramatically improved employee engagement, operational excellence, and sales conversions since its initial deployment in 2020.

Founded in 1949 in New Haven, GANT is now a pioneering sportswear brand with 600 stores in 70 countries, offering its signature look to men, women, and children all over the world. In line with the brand's "Never Stop Learning" credo, GANT harnessed YOOBIC to accelerate its ongoing reinvention of its physical stores as spaces where frontline employees are inspired to connect with consumers and share GANT's brand values and heritage in addition to its products.

"Our in-store colleagues play such a pivotal role as they are the ones that meet and serve our customers every day. Their interaction with the customer creates an opportunity to engage and build a relationship," said Maria Klingh, Global Retail Director at GANT. "It is crucial that we support them, and we have been investing in processes and tools to facilitate a smoother employee experience, giving them time to focus on the customer."

Since implementing YOOBIC's solution, GANT has seen a dramatic increase in communication and collaboration between head and local offices and store-floor employees, resulting in an increase in knowledge, passion, and engagement. Key benefits include:

90% of retail employees use YOOBIC to learn and communicate on a weekly basis

30% more employees completed training programs after switching to YOOBIC

80% of employees access YOOBIC on personal devices, and 20% use in-store tablets

GANT first deployed YOOBIC's mobile-first platform in 2020 to improve visual merchandising (VM) compliance. With missions delivered to staff via mobile devices in the flow of work, GANT can seamlessly provide guidelines, capture feedback and comments, and deliver visibility into in-store VM compliance to ensure high standards are consistently upheld.

Building on that success, GANT launched the GANT Academy on YOOBIC in 2021, creating a digital hub for communications, training, and engagement. A dedicated "Inspiration" section elevates retail experiences by providing diverse courses on music, art, and even Netflix content to empower and support team-members as they forge meaningful connections with customers. GANT also leveraged YOOBIC to create the Academy Social Club, a place where frontline staff can share news and images, participate in competitions, and celebrate wins.

"One of the smart things YOOBIC provides is the automated translation of comments into a user's native language so we overcome the language barrier, which is very present when you operate in a global environment," Klingh added. "Now we actually have, which is amazing to see, store associates in Shanghai chatting or giving tips or engaging with our store staff in Paris, and this we really believe creates a sense of belonging and being part of a greater, global community."

"We are absolutely delighted with the results GANT has achieved. It is an innovative brand with a deep understanding of the changing retail environment and the critical role frontline employees play in creating the engaging interpersonal experiences that customers want," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "By using mobile technology and appropriately formatted content, GANT is empowering its frontline employees to connect with consumers beyond just a product transaction, driving long term loyalty and powering repeat purchases."

