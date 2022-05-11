NEWS CONFERENCE TOMORROW (THURSDAY) AT SALTZ MOGELUZZI & BENDESKY P.C TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS FOLLOWING TIKTOK "BLACKOUT CHALLENGE" DEATH OF 10-YEAR-OLD PENNSYLVANIA GIRL

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media-injury attorneys and Internet safety advocates at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. tomorrow will hold a news conference to discuss major developments following the accidental death of 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, of suburban Philadelphia, who died last December 12th after attempting the highly addictive and dangerous TikTok 'blackout challenge', the firm announced today.

Lawyers from the leading national catastrophic injury law firm, that represents the child's family and Estate, will for the first time review the results of their months long post-incident investigation. Here are details of the news conference, which will also be live-streamed:

When: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.. ET, Thursday, May 12, 2022

Presenting: SMB Lead attorneys including Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman



Remarks: Tawainna Anderson, mother of the late Nylah Anderson



