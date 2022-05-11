Maven invests in identity security specialists ProofID to support its growth and strategic expansion

MANCHESTER, England, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Capital Partners ("Maven"), one of the UK's most active investors, has today announced a £15 million investment in ProofID, specialist providers of identity and access management (IAM) services. Founded in 2014, ProofID provides consultancy and managed services for enterprise customers across the UK, Europe and North America from its headquarters in Manchester and offices in Colorado Springs.

Tom Eggleston, CEO at ProofID (PRNewswire)

Growing both organically and via acquisition, ProofID has become the foremost integrator of leading IAM vendor Ping Identity's technology, and for the past four years has been named Ping Identity's Delivery Partner of the Year, reflecting its technical excellence and deep coordination with vendor partners.

The investment from Maven will enable the business to accelerate its growth ambitions by continuing to grow the partnership with Ping Identity and develop complementary partnerships with other IAM vendors, allowing ProofID to offer broader IAM solutions. The investment will also support the company's acquisition strategy as well as enabling further investment in its sales, marketing and technical resources.

ProofID operates within a market which is experiencing rapid growth. The global IAM market size is projected to grow at 13.7% per annum from $13.4 billion in 2022 to $25.6 million by 2027 (source: MarketsandMarkets). Data security continues to be a top priority for organisations in today's digital age as they protect themselves from more sophisticated cyber-attacks and increasing regulation. Without a proactive approach to cyber security breaches can lead to lost trust, lost credibility, and ultimately lost business.

Jeremy Thompson, Investment Director at Maven said: "The investment in ProofID represents an attractive opportunity for our buyout fund to add a high-quality cyber security business to its portfolio. The business has experienced significant growth since it was established and benefits from high levels of recurring revenue. IAM is increasingly important to businesses and a key enabler to other aspects of cyber-security, including zero-trust strategy. Tom and the ProofID team are highly experienced and well regarded within the sector. We are excited to work with them and support the next stage of ProofID's growth."

Tom Eggleston, CEO at ProofID said: "Our partnership with Maven is a major milestone for ProofID. This investment gives us the platform to add new services and vendor partnerships to our portfolio to better serve our customers. We are excited about the prospect of working with the team at Maven to grow and develop our business over the coming years."

Principals and key advisors to the transaction:

Legal: Squire Patton Boggs

Financial: Deloitte LLP

Commercial: Graph

Management: Catalysis

Insurance: Locktons Insurance LLP

Technical: Xaeus Blue

Sales: Sales Forensics

Tax: BDO

Legal to shareholders: Gateley

Notes to Editors



About Maven Capital Partners UK LLP www.mavencp.com

Maven Capital Partners UK LLP (Maven) is a leading private equity house focused on the provision of flexible funding for high growth businesses, and one of the most active investors in smaller companies in the UK.

Headquartered in Glasgow, and with offices throughout the UK, Maven has over 90 investment and support professionals providing a truly nationwide coverage. Maven has over £740 million funds under management and ready to invest, and manages assets for a variety of client funds, including Venture Capital Trusts, MBO Fund, UK regional fund mandates, and Maven Investor Partners, a syndicate of institutional, family office and experienced investors.

About ProofID

ProofID is an identity security partner, integrator and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by Tier 1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 4 consecutive years and ideiio Channel Partner of the Year for 3 years.

For more information visit www.proofid.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/proofid-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/proof_id

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/proofidltd

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815554/ProofID.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProofID