Kindred Group supports Women in Racing who expands the Racing Home project

VALLETTA, Malta, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred extends its partnership with Women in Racing on the `Racing Home' programme, to educate and empower all stakeholders within the racing industry about motherhood and parenthood. `Racing Home' now launches an online educational portal, as well as a rehabilitation programme and a podcast series to further support working parents.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) continues, through the Unibet and 32Red brands, its participation in Women in Racing's `Racing Home' programme, supporting working parents in the racing industry. This next phase of the `Racing Home' programme includes the launch of a new educational online portal, expert guidance to mothers returning to riding post pregnancy, as well as a series of insightful podcasts hosted by equine vet and podcast producer Naomi Mellor.

Working parents, in particular women and those thinking about starting a family, can face significant challenges. With the launch of the Racing Home portal today employers, employees and those who are self-employed within the racing industry will have easy access to information about rights and entitlements regarding pregnancy, maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental leave, flexible working, self-employment and statutory pay.

"The aims of the `Racing Home' platform is closely aligned to Kindred's sustainability strategy and our ambition to achieve a 50:50 gender split in senior management. It is important for us to offer our employees a positive working/family-balance, with a supportive workplace as we truly believe that is how our employees perform their best. We are proud to partner with Women in Racing on the `Racing Home' initiative to support working parents in the industry further" says Henrik Tjärnström, Chief Executive Officer of Kindred Group.

"Women in Racing are incredibly proud to be working with Kindred Group and to launch our initiatives of the Racing Home project. The work we have been undertaking has identified some serious challenges faced by mothers and parents working in the horseracing industry. Two years of research and webinars have led to Women in Racing in tandem with Simply Racing and the industry stakeholders developing meaningful solutions that will positively impact the working lives of many. We are conviced that these initiatives will bring significant positive change to many peoples lives." says Tallulah Lewis, Women in Racing Chair.

