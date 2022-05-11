George's Burger Stand and Timeless Vapes continue 'G's on Sunday' tradition

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes, a top multi-state house of cannabis brands, announced their continued partnership with George's Burger Stand in hosting 'G's on Sunday.' The event occurs Sunday, May 22nd in celebration of community, food, and Porches. It will take place in the George's Burger Stand parking lot starting at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

Timeless will sell this poster, along with other merchandise at the 'G's on Sunday' event on Sunday, May 22nd in the George's Burger Stand parking lot in Boyle Heights. (PRNewswire)

George's Burger Stand will host breakfast and Timeless will be onsite selling G's on Sunday merch including t-shirts, posters and a limited edition Porsche-themed flip case and battery combo, which stores Timeless cannabis vape cartridges discreetly.

Timeless will donate $2 of every merchandise sale to 'No Us Without You' , a local charity that provides food relief for disenfranchised families and hospitality workers in Los Angeles, in line with their company values of contributing to the community. To make a donation to 'No Us Without You' click here .

Starting Wednesday, May 11th, consumers and attendees ages 21 and up can use the promotional code 'LAZYSUNDAY25' to get 25% off their first Timeless order of cannabis vapes, and premium pre-rolled flower products for home delivery.

To register a Porsche 911 for G's on Sunday, click here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Timeless Refinery