ShardSecure® Expands Channel to Europe with UK-Based Partner Praesidium-Cyber

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud data security innovator ShardSecure has signed with a new Channel partner, the cybersecurity and SOC-as-a-service company Praesidium-Cyber based in the UK. The partnership expands ShardSecure's presence in Europe as the company's hyper-growth stage continues. ShardSecure's Channel program currently boasts existing partners in both North America and South America.

ShardSecure's patent-pending Microshard™ technology desensitizes sensitive data in the cloud. It shreds, mixes, and distributes unstructured and structured data to eliminate data sensitivity while keeping control in the hands of its owner.

Market demand for ShardSecure is driven by enterprise organizations in need of:

Secure cloud migration of sensitive data

Global data privacy and sovereignty compliance requirements

Cloud storage ransomware mitigation

Added security and privacy protection for Microsoft 365

Secure cold storage migration from on-premises to the cloud

Built on a foundation of the CIA triad, ShardSecure helps to enforce data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Its self-healing data neutralizes cloud storage ransomware and other forms of tampering without impacting data availability. Additionally, self-healing data can reconstruct data during a service outage, helping to ensure business continuity.

"Our Channel partner program is critical to our growth strategy, which makes our partnership with Praesidium-Cyber that much more significant. With their decades of experience in driving continuous security improvement for their customers, the team at Praesidium-Cyber are the perfect partners for ShardSecure to expand our presence in Europe," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder Bob Lam.

"Praesidium-Cyber are thrilled to be the EMEA Partner for ShardSecure," said Praesidium-Cyber Client Relationship Director Matt Baron. "Their Microshard technology is a new and unique way for organizations to protect their data at rest, eliminating data sensitivity to ensure total privacy for cloud-stored or on-prem data while improving cloud performance and lowering storage costs. ShardSecure provides peace of mind that all data is secure."

In addition to mitigating data breach risks, ShardSecure supports compliance with state, federal, and even international regulatory requirements like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Microshard technology does not store organizations' data itself, allowing users to remain compliant and in control of their own information.

"Praesidium-Cyber's expertise is finding new and innovative security products to the market ahead of the typical business curve," Mr Baron explained. "We see ShardSecure as a major game changer to mitigate data privacy and data sovereignty risks in the UK, Europe, and Middle East."

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. They believe that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of the patent-pending Microshard technology, ShardSecure cloud-enables sensitive data by desensitizing it in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

About Praesidium-Cyber

Praesidium-Cyber's Security Operations Centre (SOC-as-a-service) offerings help make clients' infrastructure and applications more secure. With over 30 years of combined experience and a unique multi-layer defense strategy, their unique security stack mitigates a lot of the typical issues an organisation faces to drive continuous security improvement.

