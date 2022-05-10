Scala Computing and Zebra Technologies Deploy Collaboration Design Environment Using Cadence Tools on the Cloud

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala ComputingTM, an industry leader in High Performance Computing (HPC) on the cloud, is pleased to announce that Zebra Technologies has successfully deployed Cadence tools in a collaborative design program with one of their key technology partners using the Scala Compute Platform (SCP) for computer-aided engineering (CAE). SCP for CAE enables Zebra and their Joint Development Manufacturers to collaborate on the cloud with designers across geographic locations.

"By using the Scala Compute Platform for CAE, we were able to leverage the same design database and versions of the Cadence tools, shortening our design time with local and remote teams and enabling faster time to market," said Ray Madaia, director of engineering, Zebra Technologies. "The solution provided increased tool performance compared to legacy on-premises hardware and also helped improve design quality since developers used a single source of data."

"As our team worked with Zebra on the new product development model with Scala, Zebra successfully demonstrated that the collaboration design in the cloud platform drove business transformation—a key benefit of moving to the cloud—while also achieving compute scalability and flexibility," said Mahesh Turaga, vice president, business development, Cloud at Cadence.

"Zebra has been instrumental in our development and delivery of SCP for CAE. We believe the Cadence users can benefit from the value we are providing. Our initial focus was collaboration, but we look forward to expanding our solution to include a broader set of Cadence tools," said Rob Zecha, chief operating officer, Scala Computing.

To learn more about Scala Computing and the Scala Compute Platform (SCP) for CAE and how it can help you with collaboration across your partner network, please visit www.scalacomputing.com, or contact us directly.

About Scala Computing

Scala Computing is built on the expertise of computer scientists, mathematicians and enterprise industry veterans. We bring years of experience in high performance computing systems, focused on the design of efficient parallel computing and network topology interconnects.

Collectively, we hold several patents, have published numerous papers in renowned journals, and have received several prestigious awards and grants for research in High Performance Computing. These include awards from the US DOE, NSF, NIH, ARO, NYS, HPC2, Siemen, Oracle and Intel amongst others.

