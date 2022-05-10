MOTORTREND'S 28TH ANNUAL HOT ROD POWER TOUR ROLLS THROUGH THE SOUTH JUNE 13-17, 2022

Register now for the nation's largest & most recognized traveling car show - 4,500+ performance vehicles hit the road together!

Event registration pricing increases May 13 / Registration and further event details available at www.hotrodpowertour.us

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest traveling car and truck show is back! Celebrating 28 years in 2022, MOTORTREND's HOT ROD Power Tour presented by eBay Motors and Driven by Continental Tire is set to roll through five southern U.S. cities beginning Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, 2022. Interested participants that register now through Thursday, May 12 will save on fees - registration pricing increases Friday, May 13. Spectators tickets are free at each tour stop with online RSVP! For registration and event details, visit www.hotrodpowertour.us .

HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 4,500 vehicles from 47 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Classic cars, hot rods and trucks travel city to city while performance car lovers, HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or be a HOT ROD Power Tour long hauler and join for all five days. Each tour stop features its own unique roundup of things to do including shopping vendor midways, drag racing, enjoying live entertainment, daily concerts and more!

HOT ROD POWER TOUR PRESENTED BY EBAY MOTORS AND DRIVEN BY CONTINENTAL TIRE - 2022 SCHEDULE:

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, June 13 - Liberty Park , Memphis, Tenn.

Day 2: Tuesday, June 14 - Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

Day 3: Wednesday, June 15 - Hoover Met Complex, Hoover, Ala.

Day 4: Thursday, June 16 - Pensacola Fairgrounds, Pensacola, Fla.

Day 5: Friday, June 17 - Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

SPONSOR ACTIVATIONS ON THE TOUR

In addition to the entertainment, vendor midways, and competitions at each tour stop, registered participants and spectators can look forward to several sponsor-activated features:

Toyota Racing - At each stop fans can experience Toyota racing opportunities, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America interactive displays (including a Top Fuel dragster, GR Supra Funny Car, the all-new GR Corolla and a pair of GR Supras), and at the Atlanta Motor Speedway stop on June 17 - the Toyota Thrill Ride Experience (ride along with a professional driver around a purpose built course).

Continental Tire – Professional race car driver, host of Dinner with Racers, and friend of Continental Tire Ryan Eversley will be on-site during the tour to share "behind the scenes" content on Continental Tire social media channels.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION AND SPECTATOR TICKETS

Spectator tickets are free, but registration at www.hotrodpowertour.us is required for guaranteed entry and a free gift onsite. Parking charges may apply in some locations. Participants may register a vehicle for one day, two days, or the entire event as a "Long Hauler." Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Pre-registration is required and available at www.hotrodpowertour.us . Pricing increases after Thursday, May 12.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

For vendor partnership opportunities, contact powertour@hotrod.com .

CONNECT

For more information, visit motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour/ , facebook.com/hotrodmag , twitter.com/hotrodmagazine , and www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS OVERVIEW

All stops will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines.

