IrelandWeek returns May 11th to 23rd in Los Angeles, Patrons include Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O'Dowd, Hozier

LOS ANGELES and DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IrelandWeek (www.IrelandWeek.com), a showcase of Irish culture, presents a multi-day festival that celebrates the wealth and breadth of talent from Irish creators and innovators, May 11-23, 2022 in Los Angeles. Through a variety of entertaining events covering live music, theatre, visual art, film, tech, trade and more, IrelandWeek's focus is to bring some of the best of Ireland to Los Angeles.

Emmy-nominated CNN journalist and Irish man, Donie O'Sullivan will headline Leviathan – A Cultural and Political Cabaret featuring Waterford Whispers and Guests on Saturday, May 14 at the Townhouse Venice. The famed Waterford Whispers and guests will join O'Sullivan for a fun-filled cabaret evening.

Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston, two-time Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Emmy Award winners Chris O'Dowd and Fionnula Flanagan, multi-platinum artist Hozier, and multiple Emmy Award nominee Roma Downey, will show their support for IrelandWeek as event patrons.

Consul General of Ireland, Los Angeles, Marcella Smyth commented, "Ireland Week provides the opportunity to share, explore and celebrate Ireland's stories-through music, film, theatre and literature, it promises fun, laughter, entertainment and the chance to learn more about what Ireland has to offer."

IrelandWeek 2022 activities include:

IrelandWeek and CIACLA Presents "A Night In November" Various Venues (May 8 – 22)

Actor Alan Smyth gives an electrifying performance of this compelling, comic and profoundly hopeful story from Irish playwright Marie Jones . Directed by Tim Redmond

The Real Irish Comedy Slam Featuring a Conversation with WWE Superstar Sheamus at the Hollywood Improv (May 11)

Join Ireland's best David Nihill , Sean Finnerty , Katie Boyle and Mick Thomas , for a hilarious night of Irish comedy. Special guest is Professional Wrestler, Actor and WWE Superstar, Sheamus. He is the first Irish world champion in WWE history, and a three-time United States Champion. You'll be guaranteed an evening of great laughs!

IrelandWeek Family Sports Day Event (May 14)

For more information, please visit https://www.irelandweek.com/events/

Leviathan – A Cultural and Political Cabaret Featuring Donie O'Sullivan, Waterford Whispers Live and Special Guests at the Townhouse, Venice (May 14)

Emmy-nominated journalist Donie O'Sullivan , the Waterford Whispers and guests will present a cultural and political cabaret providing an evening of entertainment in the heart of Venice

Poc Fada on the Beach (May 15)

Join us for L.A.'s 2nd Annual Poc Fada Hurling Competition from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , hosted on Santa Monica Beach by L.A. Hurling Club and playhurling.com Admission is free.

Finding Samuel Beckett at the Shatto Chapel First Congregational Church L.A. (May 15)

Join us for a wonderful evening celebrating one of Ireland's best loved and most enigmatic literary figures, Samuel Beckett

Dr. Feargal Whelan from Trinity College Dublin , and Katherine Weiss , Associate Dean, College of Arts and Letters, Cal State University Los Angeles will moderate

Using the much-lauded BBC documentary, "Searching for Sam," as a springboard for the evening, we will feature music and readings from very special guests, including acclaimed Irish actor Glenn Keogh (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Richard Flood (Grey's Anatomy), Kevin Ryan (Copper), and Irish actress NJ Noone ( Brooklyn ).

Musical direction is by Eimear Noone , Award-winning Irish conductor and composer, who was the first woman to conduct at the Oscars. Composer Craig Stuart Garfinkle will also coordinate music

Ireland Connects at IMAX HQ in Los Angeles (May 17)

Minister for Arts and Culture, Catherine Martin , will address the event

Ireland Connects is IrelandWeek's highly anticipated Entertainment and Culture showcase – a business networking event

Focusing on VFX, five of Ireland's VFX companies with VFXAI will present on the night – Egg, Outer Limits, Piranha Bar, Screenscene and Windmill Lane

The event will feature a fireside chat with Prem Akkaraju , Chief Executive Officer at Wētā FX, and other industry speakers

Irish Screen America Presents "Young Plato" at the Laemmle Monica Film Center/Theater 1 (May 21)

Screening of the multi award-winning documentary, " Young Plato "

Q&A with the Director, Producer, and lead cast members

Music From Ireland @ It's A School Night at Bardot Hollywood (May 23)

Highlighting the very best of what Ireland has to offer right now, from Pop to Hip Hop via Urban Soul

Artists include Denise Chaila, KneeCap, Tolu Mackay and Sorcha Richardson

IrelandWeek is sponsored by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, Culture Ireland, Aer Lingus, Kennedy Wilson, Tourism Ireland, The Ireland Funds, Arrowmac, Irish Central, PHRMA, Christina and Brian Carmody, California Legislative Irish Caucus, and The Irish Immigration Museum (EPIC).

