Hard Rock Shines the Spotlight on Aspiring Artists with UNDISCOVERED Global Concert Series

50 local bands will perform at Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world for 50 days of music in partnership with Playing For Change

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is teaming up with Playing for Change and the Playing For Change Foundation to lend its legendary stages to emerging talent around the world as part of a new concert series, UNDISCOVERED Powered by Hard Rock. With the first series of performances starting May 12 and running through June 30, 50 local bands will play 50 days of music at 20 different Hard Rock Cafe locations throughout Europe, North America and Asia. From Barcelona to Memphis, TN, guests are invited to catch the concerts live and make a donation in support of local artists worldwide.

UNDISCOVERED (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to partner with an exceptional organization like Playing For Change to kick off our UNDISCOVERED concert series that gives deserving local artists a global stage to showcase their incredible talents," said Keith Sheldon. "As Hard Rock Cafe continues to build affinity with the music community that has support our brand for over 50 years, we continuously strive to serve as a home for emerging artists worldwide on their journeys as performers."

Playing For Change was created to inspire and connect the world through music. Founded in 2002 under the belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome divisiveness, Playing for Change has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,200 musicians in 60 countries, and touched the hearts of over 2 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.

The UNDISCOVERED concert series will highlight artists like the Playing For Change Band, Los Pinguos, DON VITO, Bikram Sambat, Modjorido, Whiskey 6 and many others, who will also have an opportunity to showcase their memorabilia at their local Hard Rock Cafes alongside Hard Rock's legendary collection. Participating Hard Rock Cafe locations include: Barcelona, Kathmandu, Bali, Boston, Miami, Hollywood Blvd, Paris, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Bucharest, New Orleans, Key West, Johannesburg, London Old Park Lane, London Piccadilly Circus, Tokyo-Roppongi, New York, Atlanta, Nashville and Memphis.

A full schedule of performances can be found here. For more information around UNDISCOVERED powered by Hard Rock, visit https://www.hardrockcafe.com/undiscovered.aspx

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Playing for Change

Playing For Change (PFC) is a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Organization) created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. Creating these videos motivated PFC to form the Playing For Change Band and establish the Playing For Change Foundation—a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music programs for children around the world.

The Playing For Change Foundation has created 17 music programs across 13 countries, engaging marginalized youth in diverse communities around the world. Over 40,000 people have been impacted by the foundation's community development and empowerment efforts throughout our program regions and beyond.

This year, Playing For Change celebrates its 20th anniversary and aims to continue to create hope and inspiration for the future of our planet and spread peace and unity through music.

To learn more about PFC, visit https://playingforchange.com

To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit http://www.playingforchange.org

HRI 50th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International