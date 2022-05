Carola Cazenave of Pega Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Nineteen additional Pega professionals recognized by CRN for IT channel impact and growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carola Cazenave, head of global partner ecosystem, Pega, to its 2022 Power 100 list for the second consecutive year. The Power 100 list is a subset of influential leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list that also featured 19 additional Pega professionals from all areas of IT whose vision, expertise, and contributions have a daily impact on the industry.

The annual Power 100 honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their insight and influence in supporting IT channel success. This distinguished group of executive IT leaders demonstrates incredible commitment and leadership by going above and beyond to inspire others and make an impact on their organization and the entire IT channel through perseverance and an unshakeable dedication to channel success.

Under Cazenave's leadership, Pega grew the partner team to ensure a vibrant, client-first Pega Partner Ecosystem and established a partner-centric transformation strategy. In 2021, Pega introduced the new Pega Partners program, including its Pega Partner portal and Pega Marketplace, which helps make it easier for clients to identify and collaborate with the right pre-qualified partners across a range of technology and industry solutions – from intelligent automation to customer service to 1:1 customer engagement. Cazenave has built high-performance teams that exceed customer satisfaction and transform business to drive exponential growth.

Earlier this year, CRN Magazine named Cazenave to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. CRN Magazine also named Pega Partners to its 2022 Partner Program Guide, which lists the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors.

In addition, 19 other Pega professionals were named in the 2022 Women of the Channel Awards for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and advocacy impacting growth and innovation in the channel while supporting partners and customers with exceptional leadership. These professionals demonstrate Pega's commitment to developing and advancing its diverse talent into mid, senior, and executive-level positions. They include:

Jessica Chang , principal, Pega Ventures

Georgina Dalton , partner development executive

Emily Duitsman , partner marketing manager

Pooja Golechha , partner marketing manager

Karen Griffith , senior director, partner marketing

Lisa Hansoty , director, partner ecosystem – financial services

Padma Hariharan , global partner management director

Sarah Huang , director, partner development center

Kimberly Hawkins , principal partner, go-to-market executive

Lena Lisitskaya, partner ecosystem transformation senior manager

Jamie Mendez , vice president, global partner ecosystem transformation and programs

Bethany Newman , senior manager of infrastructure

Caitlin Noah , partner marketing manager

Liliana Hernandez Ontko , senior director, partner ecosystem

Donna Peck , director, global partner management

Heather Puffer , alliance marketing manager

Anne Renehan , senior partner ecosystem development marketing manager

Tiffany Saletnik , senior program manager

Gurpreet Kaur Warraich , senior specialist, vertical partner marketing

"Building Pega's partner team, insisting diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability are in every conversation, and the close collaboration with our world-class partners are all key drivers that help increase client value and delivery excellence," said Carola Cazenave, head of global partner ecosystem, Pega. "Having 20 Pega professionals recognized by CRN's Women of the Channel list validates our client-first, partner-centric strategy is working to set a strong foundation for growth and accelerate time-to-value for our mutual clients."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly. Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

