Snapdragon Chemistry Opens 51,000 Square-Foot Boston-Area Facility for GMP Manufacturing & Process Development

Moving in May 9, 2022 for Expanded Capacity of Phase I-IIa Materials

BOSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapdragon Chemistry's newest facility ­opens Monday, May 9, 2022, for GMP manufacturing and process development. The new facility will greatly expand Snapdragon capacity for supplying clinical intermediates and drug substances.

Snapdragon Chemistry (PRNewswire)

While Massachusetts is well known as one of the world's leading life sciences hubs, the focus has traditionally been on research and development rather than manufacturing. With the addition of four new GMP kilo-labs in the new facility, Snapdragon is a nimble partner to drug developers, accelerating the path to clinic.

Their expert staff of scientist and engineers are leveraging state-of-the-art computer and automation technology to rapidly solve complex process and analytical development challenges. Snapdragon uses deep process understanding afforded by data-rich experimentation to design and rapidly execute an efficient GMP manufacturing process.

With their GMP manufacturing facility right in the heart of the Massachusetts biotech hub, Snapdragon is the ideal collaboration partner to deliver innovator molecules to clinic. Innovators should learn more on snapdragonchemistry.com.

About Snapdragon Chemistry:

Snapdragon Chemistry is a chemical technology firm providing services to the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries. Snapdragon's headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing facilities are located in Waltham, MA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snapdragon Chemistry