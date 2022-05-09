First 5 California Announces New Deputy Director

Organization to prioritize legislation, hires public policy veteran to lead government affairs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First 5 California (First 5) announced today the hiring of Sara Bachez as the organization's Deputy Director of External and Governmental Affairs. Bachez will lead the development and implementation of the organization's bold public policy agenda guided by the Commission's North Star.

Through elevating policies, practices, and resources that help to create trauma-informed, healing-centered, and culturally responsive systems, Bachez and First 5's network of partners are promoting safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments necessary to dismantle the systemic barriers that hold children and families back from long-term health and prosperity.

"Our commitment to the Golden State's children and families has never been stronger," said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. "I am confident in Ms. Bachez's ability to further strengthen our organization's leadership as we continue working to achieve equitable outcomes for California's children and families through meaningful public policy."

Prior to this, Bachez was the Chief Government Relations Officer for the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO), representing more than 24,000 school business officials on federal and state matters impacting public education. Under her leadership, CASBO became a member of a statewide, cross-sector coalition that worked to pass SB 156, a historic $6 billion investment in broadband infrastructure that would connect millions of families and students to affordable, accessible broadband options and close the digital divide gap.

"First 5 has been on the forefront of the Nation's efforts to ensure the safety and prosperity of children across the state for decades," said Ms. Bachez. "It is an honor to be hired for this position and I look forward to further advancing the organization's policy efforts to improve the lives of families and children."

In her previous work, Bachez served as a budget consultant for the Assembly Budget

Committee, where she administered $15 billion in state General Fund expenditures for California's higher education systems, the California Student Aid Commission, childcare and development programs, and the California Employment and Development Department.

Bachez holds a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University Sacramento and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from UC Berkeley.

ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA:

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov .

