Relativity Advances Growth in Asia with RelativityOne Now Hosted in Japan

CHICAGO, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that its secure, end-to-end SaaS platform RelativityOne is now offered in Japan. Relativity's proactive approach to availability includes complete deployment of RelativityOne in Japan, providing a powerful and secure framework for its global customers to deliver a unified experience anywhere in the world and ensure compliance with local standards.

"Extending RelativityOne's footprint to Japan is significant for our customers and a major milestone for our APAC team," said Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director of APAC at Relativity. "Over the last few years, we've made a strong push to build out availability in APAC, which now accounts for 40 percent of the geographies where RelativityOne is available. I look forward to our continued momentum as we transcend borders and increase global accessibility to our cloud platform."

RelativityOne is the most globally available e-discovery and compliance platform on the market today largely due to customer demand: Relativity customers want access to RelativityOne in a variety of geographies to suit their own evolving global needs. Hosting RelativityOne locally in Japan is a gamechanger especially for global organizations that have member firms based in the country, have teams there that need access to the cloud platform or need to satisfy their clients whose cases may be under Japanese jurisdiction. Relativity's complete deployment of RelativityOne in country means customers in Japan will get all the feature functionality and all the same security benefits that Relativity offers.

According to EDRM's Primer on eDiscovery in the Asia Pacific (APAC) Region: Under the Japanese data privacy law, data users cannot transfer personal data overseas to a third party, unless informed consent is obtained. This simply reinforces Relativity's decision to expand access to its SaaS platform in Japan.

"As concerns about data sovereignty continue grow in APAC – and around the world – RelativityOne aims to make the management of a global portfolio of instances easier and more consistent," Foster added. "We want to bring that ease and consistency to as many customers as possible, which means increasing availability and continuous improvements to make working across a global portfolio of instances seamless and secure."

RelativityOne is currently available across 15 global geographies with two more to be added in 2022.

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

