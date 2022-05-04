Bizzabo Launches Event Experience Lab

New event consulting service enables Event Experience Leaders to deliver engaging event experiences

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), has launched its Event Experience Lab, designed to support the company's mission to create impactful, rewarding experiences. Bizzabo's Event Experience Lab is a dedicated team of Event Experience Designers who enable, advise and guide customers on how to design engaging experiences that build communities and drive action.

The Event Experience Lab team will serve as an extension of our customers' teams and through structured, interactive workshops, will drive design, discussion and decision-making on specific event opportunities and challenges our customers wish to tackle.

"Creating meaningful experiences is a journey from inspiration to action, with each step requiring different skillsets and capabilities. Bizzabo has been on a mission to help companies create long-lasting impact through their events," said Alon Alroy, co-founder and CMO at Bizzabo. "We designed these strategic services to work in tandem with our Center of Excellence to uplevel our customers' events through subject matter expertise and other resources shareable with employees, partners and clients."

With the Event Experience Lab, Event Experience Leaders gain support on long-term objectives, empowering them to be more intentional and thoughtful as they design future events.

"By working with customers on strategy and experience design, Bizzabo effectively becomes the only partner within the event technology market offering an integrated experience for its customers," said Alroy.

Oren Berkovich, head of the Event Experience Lab said, "As an event organizer myself, I know firsthand the value of leveraging event experts who can inspire teams to think differently and provide another informed perspective on key areas. It's been amazing to see the impact on our pilot customers who have already been accessing the service. I'm thrilled we have a new, scalable way to catalyze strategic conversations and provide guidance to so many more Bizzabo customers."

