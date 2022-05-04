AvAir Named No. 1 Parts Supplier Globally

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Recognizes Outstanding Performers in the Aerospace Industry

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, was awarded the No. 1 position on Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" rankings for the second year in a row, recognizing the company as a global authority and leader in the industry.

AvAir building in Chandler, Arizona. (PRNewswire)

Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "It means so much to us to be honored by our peers in the industry and celebrate the hard work, dedication and services we provide to our clients."

Additionally, Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir was placed in the top 10 of the prestigious "CEO of the Year" rankings by Airline Economics' Aviation 100 awards. CEO of the Year is judged on the performance of the company over the past 12 months, personal involvement with deals, expansions, agreements and suppliers.

The company had many milestones in 2021 while continuing to be agile and flexible to meet the needs and challenges presented by the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the industry. Several strategic partnerships were finalized, notably, the ones with GE Aviation, Iberia Maintenance and HAECO all with the mission to better serve more than 3,100 clients. These partnerships also continued to support the more than 26 million in-stock rotable and consumable components that AvAir manages.

AvAir also proudly retained 100% of its employees and grew the teams by 33% across both the Arizona and Ireland offices. The Dublin facility celebrated its one-year anniversary and received its customs warehouse accreditation from Irish Tax and Customs. This status allows the company to expedite the process of receiving and storing parts it acquires, continuing to save clients both time and money.

With an unmatched financial purchasing capability, AvAir looks to continue to grow its pool of inventory throughout this year and beyond.

AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

