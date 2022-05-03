TriNet Launches Enhanced Technology Platform to Better Serve Small and Medium-Size Businesses

New Design and Technology Delivers a More Visual, Intuitive and Powerful Experience

DUBLIN, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) today announced that it has launched a major redesign to its customer-facing technology platform. The enhanced platform was designed to meet the demands of today's evolving workforce with a modern look and feel that will deliver a more visual, intuitive and optimized experience across devices. The updated platform will allow SMBs easier access to what they need, when they need it.

Powerful features, including Workforce Analytics Dashboards, Document Management, Mobile onboarding and a Knowledge Center, will help TriNet's customers make more informed decisions while streamlining workflows. SMB's can now accomplish more of their HR tasks faster and with less effort.

"There couldn't be a better time to introduce our enhanced platform than during National Small Business Week, as it reinforces TriNet's commitment to helping SMB's achieve the success they deserve," said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer for TriNet. "Our customers will now have the ability to complete tasks with greater ease, so they can get back to focusing on their business."

Monica Zsamboky, Chief of Staff of N2G, a TriNet Customer, had this to say about the platform, "TriNet's enhanced platform does an amazing job helping us manage the increasing volume of HR tasks. It's very easy to navigate, and the new dashboard acts as a shortcut to get all the relevant information we need quickly. The overall design and experience has been extremely positive."

Key upgraded features of the enhanced platform include:

Simplified navigation : The addition of a navigation toolbar, administrator/manager menu, payroll search and impact items help to simplify HR administration. Customer support is also improved with visibility into cases and chat support throughout the platform.

Modern look and feel : The redesigned interface is intuitive and familiar allowing customers to complete tasks quickly and easily. The more visual layout draws from design best practices making it easier to consume information all while delivering a positive experience. Mobile first : The platform is responsive and adaptive across device screens, including phone and tablet, and the mobile app now supports core onboarding tasks for new hires.

Document management : Maintained through Box, a secure and centralized way for administrators to collect, access and retain employee HR documents and certifications.

Dashboards and visualizations : Custom dashboards with pre-built KPIs and visualizations for greater insight into HR trends and to facilitate more informed decision-making.

Knowledge center: A library of expertise leveraging TriNet's deep experience with SMBs provides another way for customers to get support when they need it.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

