SOLUTE to Deliver Surface Search Coordination Planner Capability to the US Navy

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, today announced that it was awarded a new Task Order to continue work for the United States Navy's PEO C4I and PMW 150 to develop, deliver, and demonstrate its Surface Search Coordination Planner (SSCP) capability in support of enhanced coordination of fleet operations. The SSCP will employ analytics tools capable of ingesting multiple data points to include drones, meteorological sensors, weather reports, sea conditions and ship specifications, providing the Navy greater visibility for optimal planning and deployment of fleet assets.

"We are pleased to continue our work with the Navy to provide a more efficient means of planning and deploying assets," said John Lyons, Executive Vice President of Operations at SOLUTE. "By integrating leading edge analytics software with sensor data from multiple sources, PEO C4I will have 360-degree visibility for greater insights and more efficient planning."

The Task Order will encompass SSCP development, integration, and testing of software code through a government furnished DevSecOps pipeline toolset in the NAVWAR Overmatch Software Armory . SOLUTE will provide critical support to ensure the software developed under this tasking is operational within the Navy's test, staging, and afloat networks. This effort is a follow-on to previous task orders for Advanced Command and Control Architecture Development and Software Modernization .

About SOLUTE, Inc.

SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense Company, is a premier DoD engineering firm specializing in system modernization using the latest advances in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Cloud Architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps). SOLUTE has a talented workforce with tremendous expertise in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications deployed to public/private cloud infrastructures. SOLUTE is leading the charge across multiple large and complex Navy, Army, and Air Force systems and is actively collaborating with DoD leadership on engineering best practices for mission critical PaaS deployments and DevSecOps best practices. SOLUTE also brings expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, engineering, and integration.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

