Ohio Edison Invests Nearly $22 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce Electric System During Severe Weather

AKRON, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its 34-county service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This year's $21.6 million tree-trimming program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to prevent tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during the spring and summer storm season.

On the ground, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 300 miles of power lines across Ohio Edison's service area since the beginning of the year. The company's program remains on track to complete an additional 4,400 miles of tree-trimming work by the end of the year. Similar work is performed annually by FirstEnergy transmission companies along high-voltage power lines in the company's service territory.

"Trees are a leading cause of power outages, and we complete proactive tree-trimming work each year to prevent tree-related outages during severe weather," said Ed Shuttleworth, president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "This work, paired with the vast upgrades we're making to our local power system, undoubtedly helps minimize the impact of weather-related outages to keep the power flowing safely and reliably to customers."

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The work includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned to preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

This year, the work is being conducted in the following counties and communities:

Ashland : Ashland and Savannah

Ashtabula : Andover and Williamsfield

Crawford : Bucyrus

Clark : New Carlisle and Springfield

Columbiana : Guilford Lake , Lisbon and Salem

Erie : Berlin Heights , Huron and Sandusky

Delaware : Delaware and Millcreek

Fayette : Mount Sterling

Geauga : Hiram and Parkman

Greene : Fairborne

Huron : Huron , Milan , Monroeville and Norwalk

Lorain : Avon , Elyria , Grafton , Lorain , North Ridgeville , Sheffield Lake and South Amherst

Madison : London

Mahoning : Austintown , Boardman , Campbell , Canfield , Ellsworth , Hubbard , Liberty , Mineral Ridge , New Middletown , North Jackson , North Lima , Poland , Sebring , Struthers and Youngstown

Marion : Kirkpatrick, Marion, Prospect and Radner

Medina : Brunswick and Medina

Morrow : Chesterville and Mount Gilead

Ottawa : Port Clinton

Portage : Aurora, Kent , Ravenna , Ravenna Township , Rootstown Township , Streetsboro and Suffield Township

Richland : Crestline , Galion , Johnsville , Mansfield , Olivesburg, Pavonia and Shenandoah

Stark : Alliance , Lexington , Massillon , Minerva , Paris and Perry Township

Summit : Bath Township , Greene , Copley , Coventry Township , Downtown Akron , East Akron , Ellet, Fairlawn , Fairlawn Heights, Highland Square, Hudson , Lakemore , Lane Wooster , Merriman Valley , Northwest Akron , South Akron , Stow , Twinsburg , University of Akron , Wallhaven and West Akron

Trumbull : Brookfield , Fowler , Hartford , Kinsman , Leavittsburg , Southington , Vienna and Warren

Union : Marysville

Wayne: Dalton

As part of its notification process, Ohio Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Penn Line Service, Townsend Tree Service and Wright Tree Service.

In the air, helicopters equipped with aerial saws began trimming trees in April to maintain proper clearances along hard-to-access transmission and distribution corridors throughout Ohio Edison's service area. The aerial saw is typically deployed along transmission and distribution lines in areas that may be environmentally sensitive or inaccessible to bucket trucks and other vehicles. This method typically covers more area in a day than a ground crew might complete in a week. The saw also eliminates the risk of injury to workers using bucket trucks or climbing trees to cut limbs near high voltage equipment.

