National PTA Honors Student Artists from Across the Country for Their Talents and Creativity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021-2022 Reflections® student art program. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme "I Will Change the World By…" in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts as well as a special artist division. Seven students have been honored with the Outstanding Interpretation Award, and over 200 students have been recognized with Awards of Excellence and Merit. Students representing 39 states were selected for national-level recognition.

National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA) (PRNewswire)

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients are:

Arsal Shaur

Country Parkway PTA, New York

Photography: "I Can Change the World by Enlightening Others with Knowledge"

Dao Nguyen

Castillero Middle School PTA, California

Literature: "Dandelion"

James Jordan

Syracuse High PTSA, Utah

Special Artist/Music Composition: "Change the World Right"

Jasmine Roldan

Hicksville High School PTSA, New York

Visual Arts: "Say Their Names"

Oviya Gowder

James Clemens High School PTSA, Alabama

Dance Choreography: "Save The Children"

Sonia Singh

Acadia PTA, New York

Music Composition: "Rainbow"

Yasmeen Fahs

Rowan Elementary PTA, Pennsylvania

Film Production: "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle"

"Participating in the arts helps students explore their own thoughts, feelings and ideas; develop artistic literacy; increase confidence; and find a love for learning that will help them become more successful in school and in life," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "We are thrilled to recognize the Outstanding Interpretation Award and Awards of Excellence and Merit recipients, and we applaud all of the students who participated in the Reflections program this school year."

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients will each receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA will be awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. Award of Excellence recipients will receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive celebration materials including a medallion and certificate and will be featured in virtual celebrations and exhibits.

Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice that reflect on the annual theme. Submissions are reviewed by arts experts, and students are recognized for their artistic technique and ingenuity in bringing the theme to life. Hundreds of thousands of students in pre-K through grade 12 from across the country and in U.S. schools overseas created original works of art as part of the 2021-2022 Reflections program.

The National PTA Reflections program is sponsored by Proud National PTA Sponsor BAND, a free group communication app used by PTAs to connect with members, plan in-person and virtual events, and increase family engagement.

"National PTA has a long-standing commitment to arts education, and it is a top priority of our association to ensure all children have access to arts programs and classes," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "The Reflections program provides opportunities for access to the arts, and we appreciate BAND's support of the program."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National PTA