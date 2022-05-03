Labelium announces the acquisition of 1000heads, an international Social Transformation™ Company

Labelium's eighth acquisition reinforces the French-headquartered Group's global ambition and strengthens its position in the digital performance market

PARIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Labelium Group ("Labelium" or "the Group"), a leading global digital marketing performance consulting agency with 700 skilled experts, working in 20 offices across 14 countries worldwide, has completed its eighth acquisition, the second this year, through a combination with 1000heads, a leading provider of social media-led data & insights, strategic consultancy and creative services.

Labelium gets stronger with 1000Heads (CNW Group/Labelium) (PRNewswire)

Founded in the UK, 1000heads provides a fully integrated, end-to-end Social Transformation™ proposition to blue-chip clients such as Alphabet, Snap Inc, Diageo, and Bimbo; this offering includes data and analytics, strategy, and social activation. 1000heads has a global footprint, employing over 170 people across seven offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Sydney, Melbourne, and Berlin.

This acquisition, the largest to date for Labelium, consolidates the Group's geographical footprint, particularly in the United States, Europe and Asia, and complements the technological solutions that have been integrated through other recent acquisitions.

This partnership aligns with Labelium's vision to become a global platform addressing the entire digital marketing value chain for its international clients. By combining their expertise and sharing their ambition, Labelium and 1000heads are now able to offer integrated and global solutions to clients in areas including social commerce, influencer marketing and the metaverse.

Above all, this partnership is a human adventure that will provide the Group's employees with unique and international career opportunities. Labelium estimates that, by the end of 2022, it will have more than 1000 employees worldwide.

Stéphane Levy, President, and founder of Labelium, commented: "1000heads and Labelium are a natural fit and this landmark acquisition will generate significant opportunities for both businesses. Our talented teams share the same principles of transparency, innovation, and respect. This alignment will prove crucial in the years to come, allowing us to collaborate closely in pursuit of our ambitious growth strategy, while remaining true to our values."

Sylvain Bonnevide, CEO of Labelium, said: "Welcoming 1000heads into the Labelium Group is fantastic news. The skills and expertise of the 1000heads team will enable us to provide our clients with high quality services and a unique value proposition combining digital and social strategy, high-performance media activation and cutting-edge data expertise. The acquisition also further consolidates our geographical presence, our service offering, and our formidable, industry-leading talent, We look forward to working with Mike and his team to realize the exciting opportunities this partnership will create."

Mike Davison, CEO of 1000heads added: "The combination of 1000heads and Labelium represents a step change for both of our businesses, creating a global industry leader offering cutting edge services and solutions. By joining the Labelium Group we will become part of a dynamic team with a bold vision, and we are excited to begin working together to develop an integrated proposition. Our companies share the same approach to delivering continuous innovation and providing exceptional customer service, and our team looks forward to sharing insights with our new colleagues and collaborating to deliver continued growth."

ABOUT LABELIUM

Founded in 2001, Labelium is an independent digital group with 20 offices in 14 countries and more than 700 digital marketing experts worldwide. It relies on a strong international network to help support the digital acceleration of companies. The agency manages and optimises digital performance (media, commerce, intelligence) for brands such as L'Oréal, Coty, LVMH, Club Med, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, OVH, MSC, Michelin, Christie's, Lexmark…Growing rapidly while retaining a personal approach, Labelium cultivates expertise, entrepreneurship, innovation and business ethics. The Labelium Group brings together Labelium, Footsprint, NXTLVL, tigrz, Feed Manager, Arcane, Spinnn, Ando Factory, StratNXT, Kiliagon, Klickkonzept, Labelium Play, M13h, SmartKeyword acquired in 2022, joined now by 1000heads.

ABOUT 1000HEADS

1000heads combines expertise in data & analytics, strategy, technology, and creativity to help the world's best businesses build Social Age brands. 1000heads provides a fully integrated, end-to-end Social Transformation™ proposition to blue-chip clients encompassing data & analytics, strategy, and implementation. 1000heads has a global footprint, employing over 170 people across seven offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Sydney, Melbourne, and Berlin. 1000heads' clients include Alphabet, The North Face, Snap Inc, Bimbo, Amazon, Cisco, and Diageo.

