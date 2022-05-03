High Noon Announces Limited Line of Swimwear with Tropical Bros

The hard seltzer brand teams up with the Chicago-based clothing brand for the second time

MODESTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's High Noon , the #1 selling spirit based hard seltzer, announced today a limited line of High Noon swimwear and apparel in collaboration with Chicago-based clothing brand, Tropical Bros . The collaboration is inspired by the new release of the brand's Limited Edition Pool Pack variety pack featuring two new flavors - Guava and Kiwi.

High Noon x Trop Bros (PRNewswire)

High Noon, made with real vodka and real juice, believes in always living like the sun's out. Whether the High Noon lovers are under the sun on a boat or sitting poolside, High Noon provides fans the opportunity to trade up from their malt-based hard seltzer in favor of a premium, vodka-based option. The brand's partnership with Tropical Bros further enhances the premium summertime experience.

Tropical Bros is the maker of premium, comfortable, stylish clothes that instill happiness, making it the perfect partner for High Noon, the premium, real vodka and real juice hard seltzer.

"Here at High Noon, we want to elevate our fans' entire summertime experience," said Britt West, Vice President & General Manager of Spirit of Gallo. "It started with a premium Hard Seltzer but our fans are eager to embrace the High Noon lifestyle whenever possible, which is why we're excited to partner with Tropical Bros to create fun, yet stylish swimwear and apparel for all High Noon lovers to wear while enjoying the most of their time under the sun."

The High Noon x Tropical Bros collection includes swim trunks [$48.95] and one-piece swimsuits [$52.95], and High Noon-branded Hawaiian shirts [$52.95]. The collection is available as of May 3, 2022 and will be available for purchase while supplies last at https://tropicalbros.com/collections/highnoon-sunsips .

"High Noon is the perfect partner and it's an amazing opportunity for Tropical Bros to expand their brand experience by releasing Pool Pack themed Hawaiian shirts and swimsuits for both males and females," added Joe Maslanka, Founder & CEO of Tropical Bros. "We can't wait to see the upcoming smiles and enjoyment this match will bring."

The collaboration is timed to the much-desired summer season, and as High Noon introduces the Limited Edition Pool Pack, inclusive of fan favorite flavors Lime and Peach, as well as two new flavors to sip poolside - Kiwi and Guava. The Pool Pack variety pack is now available in 8-packs of 355mml cans while supplies last.

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten free. At only 100 calories per can, High Noon is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit and Watermelon. The High Noon flavors are available individually ($2.50 MSRP), in 4-packs ($9.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($18.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($27.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

About Tropical Bros

Tropical Bros was founded on the premise to Enjoy Life in Style. Our beach, pool, travel, party ready Hawaiian Shirts, Everyday Polos, and Swimsuits are uniquely crafted with comfort, fun and action in mind. Each design is meticulously created with our customers and their adventures in mind. Come join the Tropical Bros movement and stay tropical!

High Noon x Tropical Bros collection (PRNewswire)

High Noon Pool Pack (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Noon Spirits Company