GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES EBITDA OF Ps.5,622 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF Ps.2,606 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.37,532 million—
—Firm growth in the consolidated loan portfolio of Grupo Elektra; increases 17%, to Ps.142,964 million—
MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.
First quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 20% to Ps.37,532 million in the period, compared to Ps.31,385 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.31,911 million, from Ps.25,951 million in the same period of 2021.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, compared to Ps.5,435 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,606 million this quarter, from Ps.3,493 million in the same period of 2021.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.3,048 million a year ago.
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$31,385
$37,532
$6,147
20%
EBITDA
$5,435
$5,622
$187
3%
Operating profit
$3,493
$2,606
$(888)
-25%
Net result
$3,048
$(4,615)
$(7,664)
----
Net result per share
$13.39
$(20.43)
$(33.82)
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of March 31, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.7 million and as of March 31, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 21% growth in financial income and an 18% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.21,715 million, from Ps.18,002 million in the previous year — reflects a 33% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,817 million, from Ps.13,383 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in motorcycle sales — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — and telephony, which is commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive conditions.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 23%, to Ps.16,791 million, from Ps.13,601 million in the previous year, as a result of a 25% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenues from the sale of merchandise — and a 20% increase in the cost of the financial business, largely due to rise in the allowance for credit risks —given the strong growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period — as well as higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates.
Selling, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,120 million, from Ps.12,350 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, in the context of the development of initiatives that will further boost the company's growth prospects.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, from Ps.5,435 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,606 million, compared to Ps.3,493 million in the same quarter of 2021.
The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:
Ps.805 million of other expenses, compared to other income of Ps.87 million a year ago, due to impairment of intangible assets of Purpose Financial this period, consistent with the company's financial performance and outlook.
Ps.9,903 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 17% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a gain of 4% a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, a decrease of Ps.3,055 million was registered in the tax provision in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, from a net income of Ps.3,048 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,525 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to Ps.34,802 million of the previous year.
During the second quarter of 2021, Ps.2,030 million of Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios were amortized in advance. The amount corresponded to the unpaid balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due in 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16–2 for Ps.680 million, due in 2026 with a fixed rate of 8.8%.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.6,691 million, from Ps.17,230 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of March 31, 2022 was Ps.25,834 million, compared to Ps.17,572 million a year ago.
As of March 31, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.99,059 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.37 times.
As of
As of
Cambio
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$17,230
$6,691
(10,539)
(61%)
Marketable financial instruments
32,562
32,606
44
0%
Inventories
17,060
19,549
2,488
15%
Accounts receivables
51,752
49,505
(2,247)
(4%)
Other current assets
2,678
4,433
1,755
66%
Investments in shares
36,848
39,839
2,990
8%
Fixed assets
7,119
7,620
501
7%
Right of use assets
8,550
9,027
477
6%
Other assets
1,408
1,838
430
31%
Total assets
$175,208
$171,108
(4,100)
(2%)
Short-term debt
$18,978
$12,535
(6,443)
(34%)
Suppliers
8,008
8,221
213
3%
Other short-term liabilities
14,723
15,921
1,198
8%
Long-term debt
15,824
19,990
4,166
26%
Differed taxes
9,777
4,272
(5,505)
(56%)
Other long-term debt
10,778
11,109
331
3%
Total liabilities
$78,089
$72,049
(6,041)
(8%)
Stakeholder´s equity
$97,118
$99,059
$1,940
2%
Liabilities and equity
$175,208
$171,108
(4,100)
(2%)
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
As of January 1, 2022, in accordance with current regulations, Banco Azteca México adopted NIIF-9 ('Financial Instruments') and NIIF-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report its financial statements.
The main changes this quarter, as a result of the adoption, are: (i) growth of the balance of the consumer credit portfolio of Ps.11,950 million (registered at amortized cost under the effective interest rate method); (ii) increase in the balance of the allowance for credit risks for Ps.2,375 million, (recognition of the expected loss instead of the loss incurred for its calculation); (iii) increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities; as well as (iv) increase in the amount of accumulated results for Ps.6,261 million, derived from the recording of the previous effects. As a result of the aforementioned changes, the capitalization ratio at the end of the period grew by approximately 191 basis points.
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2022, grew 17%, to Ps.142,964 million, from Ps.122,091 million in the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.6% at the end of this period, compared to 3.4% the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 29% to Ps.135,721 million, from Ps.105,396 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.2%, compared to 3.4% a year earlier.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 3%, to Ps.195,383 million, compared to Ps.189,105 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.192,166 million, from Ps.190,614 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The estimated capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 16.54%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,235 points of contact, compared to 6,736 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 265 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.
The company has 4,736 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,133 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
Press Relations:
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Financial income
18,002
57%
21,715
58%
3,713
21%
Commercial income
13,383
43%
15,817
42%
2,434
18%
Income
31,385
100%
37,532
100%
6,147
20%
Financial cost
4,359
14%
5,215
14%
856
20%
Commercial cost
9,242
29%
11,576
31%
2,334
25%
Costs
13,601
43%
16,791
45%
3,190
23%
Gross income
17,784
57%
20,741
55%
2,957
17%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
12,350
39%
15,120
40%
2,770
22%
EBITDA
5,435
17%
5,622
15%
187
3%
Depreciation and amortization
2,029
6%
2,210
6%
182
9%
Depreciation right of use asset
0%
0%
-
0%
Other (income) loss, net
(87)
0%
805
2%
893
----
Operating income
3,493
11%
2,606
7%
(888)
-25%
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
220
1%
192
1%
(28)
-13%
Interest expense
(987)
-3%
(947)
-3%
39
4%
Foreign exchange gain, net
244
1%
43
0%
(201)
-82%
Monetary loss
-
0%
-
0%
-
----
Other financial results, net
1,534
5%
(8,370)
-22%
(9,903)
----
1,011
3%
(9,082)
-24%
(10,093)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(51)
0%
118
0%
169
----
Income (loss) before income tax
4,454
14%
(6,358)
-17%
(10,811)
----
Income tax
(1,315)
-4%
1,740
5%
3,055
----
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
3,139
10%
(4,618)
-12%
(7,756)
----
Result from discontinued operations
(90)
0%
2
0%
93
----
Impairment of intangible assets
0%
0%
-
----
Consolidated net income (loss)
3,048
10%
(4,615)
-12%
(7,664)
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At March 31, 2021
At March 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
17,230
32,129
49,359
6,691
31,128
37,819
(11,539)
-23%
Marketable financial instruments
5,183
91,709
96,891
5,750
95,650
101,400
4,509
5%
Performing loan portfolio
-
70,809
70,809
-
76,718
76,718
5,909
8%
Total past-due loans
-
3,428
3,428
-
5,121
5,121
1,693
49%
Gross loan portfolio
-
74,237
74,237
-
81,839
81,839
7,602
10%
Allowance for credit risks
-
8,577
8,577
-
11,063
11,063
2,486
29%
Loan portfolio, net
-
65,660
65,660
-
70,776
70,776
5,116
8%
Inventories
17,060
0
17,060
19,549
-
19,549
2,488
15%
Other current assets
15,182
12,224
27,407
16,887
11,354
28,241
835
3%
Total current assets
54,655
201,722
256,377
48,877
208,909
257,786
1,409
1%
Financial instruments
27,379
96
27,475
26,856
40
26,896
(578)
-2%
Performing loan portfolio
-
47,087
47,087
-
59,613
59,613
12,526
27%
Total past-due loans
-
767
767
-
1,512
1,512
744
97%
Gross loan portfolio
-
47,854
47,854
-
61,125
61,125
13,271
28%
Allowance for credit risks
-
1,682
1,682
-
3,771
3,771
2,089
124%
Loan portfolio
-
46,172
46,172
-
57,353
57,353
11,182
24%
Other non-current assets
26,360
358
26,719
24,245
183
24,428
(2,290)
-9%
Investment in shares
1,629
-
1,629
2,209
11
2,220
591
36%
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,119
8,413
15,532
7,620
7,365
14,985
(548)
-4%
Intangible assets
519
6,543
7,062
541
8,352
8,893
1,830
26%
Right of use asset
8,349
2,470
10,820
8,840
2,254
11,094
274
3%
Other assets
889
7,697
8,586
1,297
8,184
9,481
895
10%
TOTAL ASSETS
126,899
273,472
400,372
120,486
292,650
413,136
12,764
3%
Demand and term deposits
-
189,105
189,105
-
195,383
195,383
6,279
3%
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
18,409
18,409
-
24,546
24,546
6,137
33%
Short-term debt
18,744
103
18,847
12,465
384
12,850
(5,998)
-32%
Leasing
1,331
1,119
2,450
1,647
933
2,580
129
5%
Short-term liabilities with cost
20,076
208,736
228,812
14,112
221,247
235,359
6,547
3%
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
21,154
13,766
34,920
22,271
18,604
40,875
5,955
17%
Short-term liabilities without cost
21,154
13,766
34,920
22,271
18,604
40,875
5,955
17%
Total short-term liabilities
41,229
222,503
263,732
36,383
239,851
276,234
12,502
5%
Long-term debt
15,804
15
15,820
19,710
12
19,722
3,902
25%
Leasing
7,817
1,332
9,149
8,140
1,418
9,558
410
4%
Long-term liabilities with cost
23,621
1,347
24,968
27,851
1,430
29,280
4,312
17%
Long-term liabilities without cost
12,739
1,814
14,553
7,241
1,322
8,563
(5,990)
-41%
Total long-term liabilities
36,360
3,161
39,521
35,092
2,751
37,843
(1,678)
-4%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
77,589
225,664
303,253
71,475
242,602
314,077
10,824
4%
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
49,310
47,808
97,118
49,011
50,048
99,059
1,940
2%
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
126,899
273,472
400,372
120,486
292,650
413,136
12,764
3%
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,142
17%
1,162
19%
20
2%
Salinas y Rocha
36
1%
36
1%
-
0%
Banco Azteca
1,848
27%
1,885
30%
37
2%
Freestanding branches
1,934
29%
1,653
27%
(281)
-15%
Total
4,960
74%
4,736
76%
(224)
-5%
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
107
2%
105
2%
(2)
-2%
Banco Azteca
205
3%
204
3%
(1)
0%
Freestanding branches
66
1%
57
1%
(9)
-14%
Total
378
6%
366
6%
(12)
-3%
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,398
21%
1,133
18%
(265)
-19%
Total
1,398
21%
1,133
18%
(265)
-19%
TOTAL
6,736
100%
6,235
100%
(501)
-7%
Floor space (m²)
1,544
100%
1,497
100%
(47)
-3%
Employees
Mexico
61,697
88%
61,465
88%
(232)
0%
Central and South America
5,090
7%
5,421
8%
331
7%
North America
3,186
5%
2,829
4%
(357)
-11%
Total employees
69,973
100%
69,715
100%
(258)
0%
