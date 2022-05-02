PURPLE CARROT APPOINTS RISHI BHATIA AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Under Bhatia's leadership, Purple Carrot will optimize existing offerings while launching new products

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Carrot, a leader in the plant-based food space, announced today that Rishi Bhatia has been named Chief Executive Officer. An innovative technologist and experienced business leader, Bhatia succeeds Andy Levitt and his appointment began last month.

Bhatia has been with Purple Carrot for six years, most recently in the role of Chief Technology Officer, and prior to that he oversaw the development of multiple growth-stage startups. Bhatia also holds seven patents in data management, intelligence, and web technologies, and has served as a guest lecturer at MIT.

During his next 60 days as CEO Bhatia will focus on optimization and expansion of Purple Carrot's core products, including meal kits and prepared meals, and innovation of new offerings—with the goal of creating products that deliver on flavor, convenience, flexibility, and value, and that fit seamlessly into customers' daily lives.

As Daniel Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Oisix, Inc. (Purple Carrot's parent company) said, "With his clear-sighted leadership and ingenuity, I'm confident that Rishi is the right person to lead Purple Carrot during this new stage of growth and innovation."

"I am excited for this tremendous opportunity," said Bhatia, also expressing gratitude for Purple Carrot's customers and employees, and enthusiasm about expanding the team. "Having grown with the brand, I am deeply invested in ways that we can continue to build and innovate."

As one example of the innovation already under way, Purple Carrot now offers customers the flexibility to mix and match meal kits and prepared meals; currently available in the Midwest, this offering will be available nationwide this summer. Purple Carrot is also launching its new Celebrations Box nationally this summer. These "special occasion" meal kits, inspired by Purple Carrot's popular Thanksgiving Box, include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert and the menu will change monthly.

Bhatia, a lifelong vegetarian, grew up in India where he said meal time was a special shared experience between family and friends. That experience informs his belief that food is transformative. Bhatia sees Purple Carrot as being about more than food, and aims to grow the company into a mainstream lifestyle brand. As Bhatia said, "My vision is for our customers to take Purple Carrot 'beyond the plate' and make dining an intimate part of their days."

With plant-based eating on the rise, Bhatia envisions Purple Carrot playing an integral part in people's lives both by showing how delicious plant-based meals can be, and by inspiring people to make plant-based eating part of their normal routine in ways that make sense for them.

ABOUT PURPLE CARROT

Purple Carrot helps you eat more plants by creating delicious, convenient meals that are good for your health and the earth. The company was founded in 2014 and acquired by Oisix ra daichi, Japan's leading home delivery company, in 2019. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com.

