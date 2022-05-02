Katten Grows its Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity Team

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Christopher Isaacs has joined the firm's distinguished Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice as a partner in New York, further expanding the office there and adding to the bench of experienced attorneys who handle corporate transactions and strategic investments.

"Chris is a highly skilled attorney with sophisticated transactional experience, particularly in the financial services industry," said Kimberly T. Smith, global chair of Katten's Corporate department where the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice is based. "He complements our talented dealmaking team focused on delivering industry-leading advice to help our clients achieve their investment objectives."

Isaacs focuses his practice on asset and equity transactions on both the buy and sell sides, as well as joint ventures, various types of reorganizations and other matters relating to general corporate and securities law. He has represented private equity funds and their portfolio companies, asset managers, banks, financial technology firms and real estate investment firms in connection with a range of corporate matters, including acquisitions and minority equity investments.

He has a strong history of pro bono service, working with nonprofit organizations, including the New England Innocence Project and the California Innocence Project, to help exonerate the wrongfully convicted.

Prior to joining Katten, Isaacs was an attorney at Goodwin Procter and an Assistant General Counsel in the Corporate and Investment Bank of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Isaacs is the latest partner to join Katten's Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice, which added nearly two dozen attorneys over the past year, strengthening the group and broadening the dynamic capabilities offered to firm clients. The practice, experiencing extremely high demand, is known for being at the forefront of market dynamics and providing clients with competitive market intelligence to close strategic transactions.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

