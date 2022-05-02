InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Device for Skimming Pools (PBT-169)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better device for removing leaves, dirt, insects and other debris from the surface of a swimming pool," said one of two inventors, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so we invented the SKIM WIZ. Our design would eliminate the stress and strain associated with using a long-handled skimmer or net."

The invention provides an effective way to remove debris from the water of a swimming pool. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional skimmer net. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners and public pools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

