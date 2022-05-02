Flipkart Group has chosen Truecaller to build trust in their communication with customers

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipkart Group, Indias largest e-commerce platform, and Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, are working together to provide customers with greater trust in communication. Truecaller's verified Business program has further improved Flipkart's communication with their customers and has helped them to connect faster and better.

During the first quarter, Flipkart Group which is a part of Walmart Inc. become a customer to Truecaller for Business . Truecaller for Business was launched at the end of 2020 based on a clear need for companies to be able to reach consumers with important and sometimes critical communication.

"To have India's largest e-com platform, Flipkart Group, as a customer of ours is yet another proud moment for us as a company and one more acknowledgment of the value Truecaller for Business delivers to companies and their customers. The services offered to improve company's communication with customers and thereby improve their business. We are very happy that Flipkart has chosen as a partner and we look forward to helping them and their customers to establish trust in their communication", comments Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder.

By verifying a call or message using Truecaller, the consumer can feel confident that the information is genuine, which creates trust. Truecaller for Business has grown rapidly since its start and at the end of 2021, number of customers exceeded 1,000 companies, and among them were Uber, India, Swiggy, Airtel, Byju's, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, and Unacademy.

About Flipkart Group:

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading payments apps in India. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 350 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratize commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with its group companies, Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

