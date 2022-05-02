CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms, Inc.") (NASDAQ: FB) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Meta Platforms, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Meta Platforms, Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

DEADLINE: May 9, 2022

Aggrieved Meta Platforms, Inc. investors only have until May 9, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

