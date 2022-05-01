Ugreen Launches New HiTune T3 Earbuds Globally

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ugreen is announcing the global release of the HiTune T3 true wireless ANC earbuds. Before their international launch, the T3 earbuds were trialed in the UK market where they were received positive reviews.

Ugreen HiTune T3 ANC earbuds--Adopt AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Technology for Crystal Clear Call (PRNewswire)

Same Sound, New Color

During the international release, Ugreen will be releasing a second color option for the T3 earbuds. Previously, the earbuds were only available in white, but they will now also be available in black. The black version of the T3 earbuds will maintain the same sleek form factor and provide the same high-quality audio.

T3 Key Features

The T3 earbuds feature 10mm PU+Wool composite dynamic drivers, which offer punchy and dynamic bass without sacrificing mid and high tones.

In addition, they offer feed-forward ANC which can reduce ambient noise by 25 dB. This is a proprietary system developed by the HiTune Acoustics Lab. The ANC doesn't produce inner ear pressure, so listeners can spend hours comfortably enjoying their music.

The T3 earbuds also feature the Real Voice 4.0 environmental noise cancellation system, which effectively filters out 90% of external noise.

Availability

HiTune T3 earbuds were launched in February on Amazon UK with a recommended retail price of £35.99. Today the T3 earbuds will launch on Amazon US, and several European Amazon stores at the price of $35.99. Additionally, they will be available on Ugreen's Official Website around May 7th.

About HiTune

HiTune is a Ugreen sub-brand that strives to provide high-quality audio devices that the average person can afford. Good audio devices are often prohibitively expensive, but it doesn't have to be this way.

About Ugreen

Ugreen is a global leader in consumer electronics. Ugreen is dedicated to pursuing excellence in research and development, with the goal of providing more value to electronic consumers.

