FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE REINSTATES JUNIOR JOURNEY

LAKELAND, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has reinstated its popular Junior Journey program, effective immediately. The global travel program had been suspended during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

The Junior Journey program offers students an opportunity for intellectual and cultural growth while they earn academic credit Trips, which are led by faculty members and other qualified staff, are typically one to three weeks long, giving students a chance to see how what they are learning in the classroom can be applied in different settings.

"The Junior Journey is an important element of our engaged learning pedagogy," said Dr. Brad Hollingshead, provost at Florida Southern College. "As the world continues to reopen, we are excited to resume our hallmark travel program."

Florida Southern students may now register for travel to either Spain or Germany during the summer of 2022. Fall Break 2022 Junior Journey information will be available soon for all eligible students.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College