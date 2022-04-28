NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2022 highlights over the prior-year first quarter include:

  • Net income of $2.8 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.40 reflecting a 58.8 percent decrease year over year
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $890,000 was $2.1 million, with EPS of $0.30
  • Mortgage origination volume of $97.4 million, reflects a decrease of $58.4 million, or 37.5 percent

The twelve months ended March 31, 2022 over the prior-year twelve months include:

  • Loans increased $56.1 million, or 7.1 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2022 and 2021 of $0.8 and $54.4 million, respectively
  • Deposits increased by $17.9 million, or 1.6 percent to $1.14 billion

Highlights

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2021

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      14,279

$      20,547

-30.5%

Interest income 

9,395

10,705

-12.2%

Interest expense

918

1,080

-15.0%

Net interest income 

8,477

9,625

-11.9%

Provision for loan losses

-

750

-100.0%

Noninterest income

5,802

10,922

-46.9%

Noninterest expense

10,859

10,909

-0.5%

Net income 

2,813

7,081

-60.3%

Earnings per diluted share

0.40

0.97

-58.8%

Return on average assets

0.83%

2.21%

-62.4%

Return on average equity

8.08%

19.78%

-59.2%





Non-GAAP Measures




Adjusted net income

$        2,110

$        4,943

-57.3%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.30

0.68

-55.9%

"We had a solid start to the year, with positive loan growth and meaningful mortgage volume considering the rate headwinds" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "Asset quality remained strong with minimal net charge-offs in the quarter and the completion of the sale of the large OREO property."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, of $14.3 million was down 30.5 percent from the first quarter of 2021, and down 8.9 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 11.9 percent, and down 6.6 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 53 and 21 basis points respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $792,000 at March 31, 2022.
  • Noninterest income was down 46.9 percent from the year ago quarter due to lower mortgage volume and gain on sale yields. The year over year impact of the OMSR recapture decreased $1.8 million.
Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2022 were $97.4 million, down $58.4 million, or 37.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $72.2 million, down $64.6 million, or 47.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  The Company's mix of origination continued to move away from refinance in the quarter, as new purchase and construction lending was $61.5 million (63 percent) of volume, with external refinance at $22.1 million (23 percent) and internal refinance at $13.8 million (14 percent).

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2022 was a positive $890,000, compared to a positive adjustment of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $566,000.  The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2022, was $1.38 billion, up $71.5 million, or 5.5 percent, from $1.30 billion at March 31, 2021.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $97 million reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down from the linked quarter and the prior year.  We recaptured nearly $900,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter due to the sharp increase in rates.  We remain committed to the residential mortgage business line as it continues to be a gateway into more households, and an opportunity to deepen our level of services to existing ones."

Mortgage Banking






($ in thousands)

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Mortgage originations

$       97,394

$     126,611

$     152,623

$     164,883

$     155,836

Mortgage sales

72,154

110,543

123,083

119,064

136,708

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,375,554

1,362,962

1,341,439

1,323,804

1,304,097

Mortgage servicing rights

13,135

12,034

11,194

10,678

10,490













Mortgage servicing revenue






Loan servicing fees

861

850

850

830

859

OMSR amortization

(547)

(807)

(943)

(948)

(1,187)

Net administrative fees

314

43

(93)

(118)

(328)

OMSR valuation adjustment

890

581

248

(99)

2,706

Net loan servicing fees

1,204

624

155

(217)

2,378

Gain on sale of mortgages

1,676

3,194

3,947

4,255

5,859

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         2,880

$         3,818

$         4,102

$         4,038

$         8,237

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 47 percent from the prior year period, primarily due to the decline in net mortgage banking revenue.  The mortgage loan gain on sale yields were down 197 basis points from the prior year and the volume of loans sold was down due to volume and the retention of a higher percentage of originations placed on the Company's balance sheet.  Wealth management revenue was up nearly 5 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector.  SB Financial's Title Agency grew revenue in the quarter to $602,000, up by nearly 16 percent from the prior year period.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was down 0.5 percent from the prior year period.  The flat expense relative to the prior year was due to mortgage activity and open positions, offset by higher spending on technology.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Noninterest Income (NII)

$         5,802

$         6,589

$         6,649

$         6,537

$       10,922

NII / Total Revenue

40.6%

42.1%

39.9%

41.7%

53.2%

NII / Average Assets

1.7%

2.0%

2.0%

2.0%

3.4%

Total Revenue Growth

-46.9%

-13.7%

-15.3%

-10.3%

91.9%







Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       10,859

$       11,567

$       11,256

$       11,076

$       10,909

Efficiency Ratio

75.9%

73.7%

67.4%

70.5%

53.0%

NIE / Average Assets

3.2%

3.5%

3.4%

3.3%

3.4%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.4%

-1.4%

0.0%

Total Expense Growth

-0.5%

8.3%

-0.7%

-5.0%

16.0%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $1.34 billion, up $9.3 million, or 0.7 percent, year over year due to higher deposit levels, driven by remaining PPP related funds and lower consumer spending.  Total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2022, was $132.6 million, down 7.9 percent year over year, and represented 9.9 percent of total assets.  Total equity reflected common stock repurchases and unrealized net losses on securities available for sale, which reduced other comprehensive income by $11.8 million in the first three months of this year.  Tangible book value declined due to the above as well as the 5 percent stock dividend completed in the quarter.

Total loans held for investment were $850.7 million at March 31, 2022, up $2.5 million, or 0.3 percent, from March 31, 2021.  Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $56.1 million, or 7.1 percent, from the prior year and up $29.2 million, or 3.6 percent, from the end of the linked quarter.

The investment portfolio of $270.6 million, represented 20.3 percent of assets at March 31, 2022, and was up 47.7 percent year over year.  Deposit balances of $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, increased by $17.9 million, or 1.6 percent, since March 31, 2021.

Mr. Klein continued, "Loan growth was a real positive in the quarter as we saw pipeline realization and we were able to reclaim several credits that we had participated out in prior years.  We are still seeing a higher level of payoffs and loan pricing has remained very competitive.  As we indicated last quarter, we sold the large OREO property during the quarter and now have non-performing assets down to a level of 42 basis points at period end."

Loan Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$       124,857

$       122,373

$       138,085

$       149,998

$       179,157

$        (54,300)

% of Total

14.7%

14.9%

16.3%

17.6%

21.1%

-30.3%

Commercial RE

400,101

381,387

387,858

389,287

385,403

14,698

% of Total

47.0%

46.4%

45.8%

45.8%

45.4%

3.8%

Agriculture

55,741

57,473

57,374

50,895

48,405

7,336

% of Total

6.6%

7.0%

6.8%

6.0%

5.7%

15.2%

Residential RE

214,015

206,324

207,571

203,294

176,998

37,017

% of Total

25.2%

25.1%

24.5%

23.9%

20.9%

20.9%

Consumer & Other

55,957

55,157

55,660

57,039

58,213

(2,256)

% of Total

6.6%

6.7%

6.6%

6.7%

6.9%

-3.9%

Total Loans

$       850,671

$       822,714

$       846,548

$       850,513

$       848,176

$          2,495

Total Growth Percentage






0.3%















Deposit Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       252,273

$       247,044

$       258,857

$       240,572

$       273,026

$        (20,753)

% of Total

22.2%

22.2%

23.3%

22.0%

24.4%

-7.6%

Interest DDA

211,152

195,464

189,130

187,023

191,593

19,559

% of Total

18.6%

17.6%

17.0%

17.1%

17.1%

10.2%

Savings

236,394

237,571

246,414

235,231

218,260

18,134

% of Total

20.8%

21.3%

22.2%

21.6%

19.5%

8.3%

Money Market

289,699

276,462

258,741

255,512

249,088

40,611

% of Total

25.5%

24.8%

23.3%

23.4%

22.2%

16.3%

Time Deposits

148,553

156,504

158,518

172,696

188,229

(39,676)

% of Total

13.1%

14.1%

14.3%

15.8%

16.8%

-21.1%

Total Deposits

$    1,138,071

$    1,113,045

$    1,111,660

$    1,091,034

$    1,120,196

$         17,875

Total Growth Percentage






1.6%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which was down $890,000 or 13.8 percent year over year.  The Company recorded $1,000 in net charge-offs in the quarter.  The loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $478,000 or 3.6 percent year over year and represents 1.62 percent of total loans.  OREO balances declined as a result of the sale of a large real estate property.

Nonperforming Assets






Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Commercial & Agriculture

$             142

$             143

$             144

$             375

$             615

$            (473)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.08%

0.08%

0.07%

0.19%

0.27%

-76.9%

Commercial RE 

544

554

566

1,026

2,402

(1,858)

% of Total CRE loans

0.14%

0.15%

0.15%

0.26%

0.62%

-77.4%

Residential RE

3,198

2,484

2,056

1,751

2,138

1,060

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.49%

1.20%

0.99%

0.86%

1.21%

49.6%

Consumer & Other

409

471

422

463

480

(71)

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.73%

0.85%

0.76%

0.81%

0.82%

-14.8%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

4,293

3,652

3,188

3,615

5,635

(1,342)

% of Total loans

0.50%

0.44%

0.38%

0.43%

0.66%

-23.8%

Accruing Restructured Loans

762

725

805

758

794

(32)

Total Change (%)






-4.0%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

5,055

4,377

3,993

4,373

6,429

(1,374)

% of Total loans

0.59%

0.53%

0.47%

0.51%

0.76%

-21.4%

Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets

527

2,104

1,601

1,603

43

484

Total Change (%)






1125.6%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          5,582

$          6,481

$          5,594

$          5,976

$          6,472

$            (890)

% of Total assets

0.42%

0.49%

0.42%

0.46%

0.49%

-13.8%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade.  The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
     Chairman, President and
     Chief Executive Officer
     Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
     Executive Vice President and
     Chief Financial Officer
     Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

###



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)




















March


December


September


June


March




($ in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021















ASSETS












Cash and due from banks


$     130,003


$     149,511


$     138,015


$     154,993


$     206,036


Interest bearing time deposits


1,894


2,643


2,651


2,906


3,562


Available-for-sale securities


265,311


263,259


248,815


211,756


177,918


Loans held for sale


4,737


7,472


10,335


8,731


8,689


Loans, net of unearned income


850,671


822,714


846,548


850,513


848,176


Allowance for loan losses


(13,804)


(13,805)


(13,812)


(13,306)


(13,326)


Premises and equipment, net


23,039


23,212


23,874


24,343


23,233


Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


5,303


5,303


5,303


5,303


5,303


Foreclosed assets and other assets


527


2,104


1,601


1,603


43


Interest receivable


2,815


2,920


2,954


3,000


3,371


Goodwill


23,239


23,191


22,091


22,091


22,091


Cash value of life insurance


17,932


17,867


17,795


17,721


17,651


Mortgage servicing rights


13,135


12,034


11,194


10,678


10,490


Other assets


10,328


12,430


12,361


12,175


12,630


















Total assets


$  1,335,130


$  1,330,855


$  1,329,725


$  1,312,507


$  1,325,867











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deposits













Non interest bearing demand


$     252,273


$     247,044


$     258,857


$     240,572


$     273,026



Interest bearing demand


211,152


195,464


189,130


187,023


191,593



Savings


236,394


237,571


246,414


235,231


218,260



Money market


289,699


276,462


258,741


255,512


249,088



Time deposits


148,553


156,504


158,518


172,696


188,229


















Total deposits


1,138,071


1,113,045


1,111,660


1,091,034


1,120,196
















Short-term borrowings


19,035


15,320


20,771


25,096


24,321


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


5,500


5,500


5,500


5,500


8,000


Trust preferred securities


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


Subordinated debt net of issuance costs


19,558


19,546


19,534


19,522


-


Interest payable


536


299


576


417


489


Other liabilities


9,483


21,906


17,082


16,611


18,585


















Total liabilities


1,202,493


1,185,926


1,185,433


1,168,490


1,181,901
















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock


61,319


54,463


54,463


54,463


54,463



Additional paid-in capital


14,872


14,944


14,875


14,906


14,755



Retained earnings


94,833


99,716


97,183


93,851


90,883



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,659)


(1,845)


(699)


499


(457)



Treasury stock


(24,728)


(22,349)


(21,530)


(19,702)


(15,678)


















Total shareholders' equity


132,637


144,929


144,292


144,017


143,966


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$  1,335,130


$  1,330,855


$  1,329,725


$  1,312,507


$  1,325,867

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended




















March


December


September


June


March


Interest income



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021



Loans













  Taxable 


$        8,052


$        8,889


$        9,948


$        9,196


$        9,926



  Tax exempt


61


59


52


47


48



Securities













  Taxable 


1,235


969


939


835


643



  Tax exempt


47


86


94


85


88


















Total interest income


9,395


10,003


11,033


10,163


10,705
















Interest expense














Deposits


618


640


709


818


962



Repurchase agreements & other


13


7


12


12


11



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


39


41


40


51


56



Trust preferred securities


53


49


49


50


51



Subordinated debt


195


188


199


75


-


















Total interest expense


918


925


1,009


1,006


1,080






























Net interest income


8,477


9,078


10,024


9,157


9,625

















Provision for loan losses 


-


-


300


-


750
















Net interest income after provision












  for loan losses



8,477


9,078


9,724


9,157


8,875
















Noninterest income














Wealth management fees


955


988


959


955


912



Customer service fees


794


827


812


820


758



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR


1,676


3,194


3,947


4,255


5,859



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


1,204


624


155


(217)


2,378



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans


169


44


52


45


17



Title insurance revenue


602


528


508


532


521



Gain (loss) on sale of assets


55


1


1


2


(2)



Other


347


383


215


145


479


















Total noninterest income


5,802


6,589


6,649


6,537


10,922
















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits


6,189


6,648


6,689


6,881


6,620



Net occupancy expense


742


846


714


748


740



Equipment expense


854


899


872


778


732



Data processing fees


576


721


671


653


534



Professional fees


950


872


817


574


764



Marketing expense


231


228


201


220


135



Telephone and communication expense

111


148


140


139


154



Postage and delivery expense


116


106


100


97


111



State, local and other taxes


278


288


286


278


323



Employee expense


136


163


186


161


153



Other expenses


676


648


580


547


643


















Total noninterest expense


10,859


11,567


11,256


11,076


10,909






























Income before income tax expense


3,420


4,100


5,117


4,618


8,888

















Income tax expense


607


768


1,014


857


1,807
















Net income 




$        2,813


$        3,332


$        4,103


$        3,761


$        7,081
















Common share data:













Basic earnings per common share


$          0.40


$          0.49


$          0.59


$          0.53


$          0.97

















Diluted earnings per common share


$          0.40


$          0.49


$          0.58


$          0.52


$          0.97
















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic:


7,035


6,906


6,966


7,148


7,317



Diluted: 


7,100


6,970


7,017


7,200


7,335


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended
















March


December


September


June


March


SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021














   Net interest income 


$        8,477


$        9,078


$     10,024


$        9,157


$        9,625


         Tax-equivalent adjustment


29


39


39


35


36


   Tax-equivalent net interest income 


8,506


9,117


10,063


9,192


9,661


   Provision for loan loss 


-


-


300


-


750


   Noninterest income


5,802


6,589


6,649


6,537


10,922


   Total operating revenue


14,279


15,667


16,673


15,694


20,547


   Noninterest expense


10,859


11,567


11,256


11,076


10,909


   Pre-tax pre-provision income


3,420


4,100


5,417


4,618


9,638


   Pretax income


3,420


4,100


5,117


4,618


8,888


   Net income 


2,813


3,332


4,103


3,761


7,081














PER SHARE INFORMATION:












   Basic earnings per share (EPS)


0.40


0.49


0.59


0.53


0.97


   Diluted earnings per share


0.40


0.49


0.58


0.52


0.97


   Common dividends


0.115


0.115


0.110


0.110


0.105


   Book value per common share


18.65


21.05


20.83


20.50


19.88


   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)


15.31


17.60


17.55


17.27


16.74


   Market price per common share


19.91


19.67


18.18


18.50


18.26


   Market price to TBV


130.1%


111.8%


103.6%


107.2%


109.1%


   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS


10.0


7.7


6.7


6.5


6.4














PERFORMANCE RATIOS:












   Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.83%


0.99%


1.23%


1.13%


2.21%


   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA


1.01%


1.22%


1.63%


1.39%


3.01%


   Return on average equity


8.08%


9.21%


11.35%


10.42%


19.78%


   Return on average tangible equity


9.75%


10.92%


13.47%


12.37%


23.52%


   Efficiency ratio 


75.93%


73.72%


67.40%


70.46%


53.01%


   Earning asset yield


2.96%


3.17%


3.25%


3.56%


3.66%


   Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.39%


0.40%


0.44%


0.44%


0.50%


   Net interest margin


2.67%


2.87%


3.20%


2.93%


3.20%


   Tax equivalent effect


0.01%


0.02%


0.01%


0.01%


0.01%


   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 


2.68%


2.89%


3.21%


2.94%


3.21%


   Non interest income/Average assets


1.72%


1.96%


1.99%


1.97%


3.41%


   Non interest expense/Average assets


3.22%


3.45%


3.38%


3.33%


3.40%


   Net noninterest expense/Average assets


-1.50%


-1.48%


-1.38%


-1.37%


0.00%














ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:












   Gross charge-offs


9


34


24


26


52


   Recoveries


8


27


230


6


54


   Net charge-offs


1


7


(206)


20


(2)


   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans


0.50%


0.44%


0.38%


0.43%


0.66%


   Nonperforming loans/Total loans


0.59%


0.53%


0.47%


0.51%


0.76%


   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO


0.66%


0.79%


0.66%


0.70%


0.76%


   Nonperforming assets/Total assets


0.42%


0.49%


0.42%


0.46%


0.49%


   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans


273.08%


315.40%


345.91%


304.28%


207.28%


   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans


1.62%


1.68%


1.63%


1.56%


1.57%


   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)


0.00%


0.00%


(0.10%)


0.01%


(0.00%)


   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs


N/M


0.00%


(145.63%)


0.00%


(37500.00%)














CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:












   Loans/ Deposits


74.75%


73.92%


76.15%


77.95%


75.72%


   Equity/ Assets


9.93%


10.89%


10.85%


10.97%


10.86%


   Tangible equity/Tangible assets


8.30%


9.27%


9.30%


9.41%


9.30%


   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 


13.71%


13.94%


13.23%


13.11%


13.08%














END OF PERIOD BALANCES












   Total assets


1,335,130


1,330,855


1,329,725


1,312,507


1,325,867


   Total loans 


850,671


822,714


846,548


850,513


848,176


   Deposits


1,138,071


1,113,045


1,111,660


1,091,034


1,120,196


   Stockholders equity


132,637


144,929


144,292


144,017


143,966


   Goodwill and intangibles


23,804


23,774


22,692


22,710


22,728


   Tangible equity


108,833


121,155


121,600


121,307


121,238


   Mortgage servicing portfolio


1,375,554


1,362,962


1,341,439


1,323,804


1,304,097


   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care


560,698


618,279


588,319


600,904


576,503


   Total assets under care


3,271,382


3,312,096


3,259,483


3,237,215


3,206,467


   Full-time equivalent employees 


256


269


264


256


246


   Period end common shares outstanding


7,111


6,884


6,927


7,026


7,242


   Market capitalization (all)


141,575


135,415


125,935


129,984


132,239














AVERAGE BALANCES












   Total assets


1,350,982


1,342,202


1,333,369


1,329,348


1,281,635


   Total earning assets 


1,270,218


1,263,431


1,253,722


1,251,213


1,203,284


   Total loans 


832,825


845,078


856,486


853,794


862,898


   Deposits


1,134,234


1,123,843


1,109,491


1,115,186


1,073,641


   Stockholders equity


139,214


144,749


144,565


144,315


143,167


   Goodwill and intangibles


23,801


22,701


22,701


22,718


22,736


   Tangible equity


115,413


122,048


121,864


121,597


120,431


   Average basic shares outstanding


7,035


6,906


6,966


7,148


7,317


   Average diluted shares outstanding


7,100


6,970


7,017


7,200


7,335


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021









($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021




Average


Average



Average


Average

Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate













Taxable securities/cash


$           429,839

$              1,235

1.15%



$           332,824

$                 643

0.77%


Nontaxable securities


7,554

47

2.49%



7,562

88

4.65%


Loans, net


832,825

8,113

3.90%



862,898

9,974

4.62%













       Total earning assets


1,270,218

9,395

2.96%



1,203,284

10,705

3.56%













Cash and due from banks


8,156





7,775




Allowance for loan losses


(13,807)





(12,843)




Premises and equipment


25,317





23,503




Other assets


61,098





59,916















      Total assets


$        1,350,982





$        1,281,635














Liabilities











Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$           733,095

$                 398

0.22%



$           614,802

$                 508

0.33%


Time deposits


155,006

220

0.57%



206,903

454

0.88%


Repurchase agreements & other


25,115

13

0.21%



24,134

11

0.18%


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


5,500

39

2.84%



8,000

56

2.80%


Trust preferred securities


10,310

53

2.06%



10,310

51

1.98%


Subordinated debt


19,552

195

3.99%



-

-

0.00%













      Total interest bearing liabilities


948,578

918

0.39%



864,149

1,080

0.50%













Non interest bearing demand


246,133

-




251,936

-














      Total funding


1,194,711


0.31%



1,116,085


0.39%













Other liabilities


17,057





22,383















      Total liabilities


1,211,768





1,138,468















Equity


139,214





143,167















      Total liabilities and equity


$        1,350,982





$        1,281,635















Net interest income



$              8,477





$              9,625














Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

2.67%





3.20%













Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

2.68%





3.21%


 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis









Non-GAAP reconciliation


 Three Months Ended 






($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


 Mar. 31, 2022 


 Mar. 31, 2021 






Total Operating Revenue


$         14,279


$         20,547

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*


(889)


(2,706)






Adjusted Total Operating Revenue


13,390


17,841











Income before Income Taxes


3,420


8,888

 Adjustment for OMSR


(889)


(2,706)






Adjusted Income before Income Taxes


2,531


6,182











Provision for Income Taxes


607


1,807

 Adjustment for OMSR **


(187)


(568)






Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes


420


1,239











Net Income


2,813


7,081

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


(703)


(2,138)






Adjusted Net Income


2,110


4,943











Diluted Earnings per Share


0.40


0.97

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


(0.10)


(0.29)






Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share


$            0.30


$            0.68











Return on Average Assets


0.83%


2.21%

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


-0.21%


-0.67%






Adjusted Return on Average Assets


0.62%


1.54%






*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights








**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate



View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-301535874.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.