Radiant Continues Momentum with Recent Accolades in the Logistics Space

RENTON, Wash., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Transport Topics in both the Logistics Top 100 as well as the Freight Brokerage Top 100 for 2022.

With business including the humanitarian sector, entertainment industry and life science logistics, Radiant has kept a keen eye on steady growth while adapting to both industry change and embracing a relationship driven, technology-forward approach. Since 2006, it is this strategy that has been the bedrock of unwavering dedication to customer needs at every level.

Says Founder and CEO Bohn Crain: "In a year of challenge and shifting constraints in the market, I am so proud of our tremendous team at Radiant for securing the success of our customers every day. The extraordinary efforts of our employees and operating partners are directly responsible for this recognition as both a Top 100 Logistics and Top 100 Freight Brokerage company for a second year running."

Companies on the Top 100 Logistics Companies list are ranked based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period and further breakdowns include the top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators, and dedicated contract carriage service providers in North America.

To read more about the rankings and to get the latest news on the trucking and freight transportation industry, visit Transport Topics at www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2022.

