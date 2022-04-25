TeraSky Named Winner of VMware 2022 Partner Social Impact Award For EMEA

Partners Awarded for Extraordinary Performance, Notable Achievements and Overall Impact for Good

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky announced it was named VMware's Social Impact Partner of the Year for 2022 the EMEA region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. This award celebrates partners for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies. TeraSky is recognized for its commitment to innovation for a better future and driving business around Sustainability, Equity and Trust.

"This year's VMware Partner Social Impact Award winners highlight companies that are not only driving exceptional business outcomes for our customers, but are also exceptional global citizens," said Petra Heinrich Liedtke, vice president, partner and commercial organization, EMEA, VMware. "The last year brought us both new and continued challenges, and VMware is proud to see TeraSky honored for their ability to help customers deliver under unique circumstances. Technology was the connective tissue for so many, and TeraSky helped customers leverage VMware tools for the greater good in some of their most vulnerable hours."

TeraSky's is recognized specifically for outstanding work in refactoring critical applications to microservices for clients providing remote learning services to millions of students during the pandemic. By leveraging Kubernetes capabilities for instant scale in a hybrid cloud environment and using Tanzu as a CI/CD platform on top of Kubernetes, TeraSky enables clients to deploy new features quickly without disrupting production, implement changes to the application rapidly, and leverage the hyper scales for instant scale when on-prem resource are insufficient.

"We are honored to receive this award and are especially proud of the work we do that has impacted so many students nationwide. This is the fifth time in four years that VMware has formally recognized our innovative edge and the value TeraSky adds for our shared clients – following Global Partner of the Year in 2021, the Global Partner Trailblazer Award and Technology Partner of the Year, both in 2020, and the Partner Innovation Award in 2018. We look forward to continuing to partner with VMware in the USA, EU and Israel to create important and effective technology solutions for our clients' most pressing challenges," said TeraSky CEO, Ofir Abekasis.

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

About TeraSky

TeraSky creates masterful solutions for customers during their digital transformation journey. We assist our customers to migrate to the cloud, manage scaling data center infrastructure, build software creation platforms, properly protect customers' valuable data and secure large-scale operations. Whether you are a traditional business in need of digital transformation, or a born-to-the-cloud startup facing the challenges of expansion and scale, you can trust the journey with TeraSky. Learn more at www.terasky.com.

