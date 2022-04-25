SoCalGas Chief Executive Officer Scott Drury Joins Prestigious Wall Street Journal CEO Council

Drury joins influential leaders of companies from 25 different countries

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Drury, was recently selected to join the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council. The Wall Street Journal CEO Council brings together the most influential decision makers from around the world. Members of the CEO Council represent companies from a cross-section of industries that collectively employ more than 11 million people and generate more than $3 trillion in annual revenue.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company) (PRNewswire)

"At SoCalGas we are leveraging our vast infrastructure, skilled workforce and our relationships with the business, academic, labor, and environmental communities to bring positive and lasting change to the communities we serve and to accelerate the transition to clean energy in California," said Scott Drury, SoCalGas Chief Executive Officer. "It is an honor to serve on the Wall Street Journal CEO Council alongside other top leaders who are working to shape a healthy and prosperous future for people here and around the world."

"To tackle big issues from climate change to energy security we need bold, dynamic and inclusive leadership; and that is exactly what Scott Drury brings to the table," said former Governor Gray Davis. Davis is the 2022 Co-Chair of the Southern California Leadership Counsel. "Scott's commitment to sustainability, innovation and community have positioned SoCalGas as a national leader on the path to net zero emissions and have contributed to California's reputation as a forerunner in a clean energy transition."

"Under Scott's leadership, SoCalGas is developing real solutions – like the Angeles Link green hydrogen proposal - to decarbonize sectors of the economy that wind and solar can't reach and help to increase the amount of reliable clean energy available in the region," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Los Angeles County's Fifth District. "Thanks in part to Scott's efforts, L.A. County is well positioned to continue to grow sustainably without increasing greenhouse gas emissions or jeopardizing grid reliability."

Scott Drury became chief executive officer (CEO) of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), a Sempra regulated California utility in 2020. Previously, Drury was the president of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), another Sempra regulated California utility. Under his leadership, SDG&E made significant strides in modernizing the energy grid to enhance safety and reliability, while providing customers with increasingly sustainable energy choices and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

