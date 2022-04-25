PRO EM NATIONAL EVENT SERVICES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF KIRBY RENTALS

Deal Targets Growing and Underserved Florida/SE Market, Gives PRO EM Full National Footprint

PHOENIX, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO EM National Event Services, recognized for its work with major national events such as Super Bowl LV, Coachella, The Grammys and The WM Phoenix Open, today announced the acquisition of Florida-based Kirby Rentals, LLC, one of the Southeast's largest suppliers of tents and other event equipment. Along with its assets, PRO EM will retain the services of Kirby's highly qualified executive team.

PRO EM Logo (PRNewswire)

For PRO EM, the acquisition increases its diversity of assets and services, and enables the event leader, with existing facilities in Phoenix, Chicago, and Los Angeles, to expand its geographic footprint, and better serve its customer base in the southeast region. Founded in 1946, Kirby Rentals has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the Southeast region's top event service providers.

"Kirby is a key acquisition because it expands our slate of services and allows us to better serve our existing client base in the Southeast region. But big picture, this gives PRO EM a complete national footprint as we execute events for the biggest brands in the world," enthused Amir Glogau, Chairman & CEO, PRO EM National Event Services. "Last but certainly not least, this acquisition gives PRO EM an immediate infusion of highly qualified talent. Kirby's team has been doing this very successfully, and for longer than almost anyone. We're thrilled to welcome their team into the PRO EM family."

"Kirby Rentals has had decades of great achievements and success in the ever-evolving hospitality industry. We are very excited and confident that joining the PRO EM family will enhance our opportunities, achieve our goals, and take Kirby to the next level," said Jeff Frame, President, Kirby Rentals.

John Haener represented the seller in the transaction.

Delivering services to over 4,500 events annually, PRO EM is the industry leader in event management, planning and logistics, supplying equipment and materials for any size occasion, including tents and clear-span structures, portable generators, light towers, heating and cooling units, fencing, barricades, tables, chairs, linens, china, portable restrooms, and other event-related equipment.

About PRO EM National Event Services: Headquartered out of Phoenix, AZ, PRO EM National Event Services provides its best-in-class event management, planning and logistics services to events large and small, all across the United States. The company's flagship event, The WM Phoenix Open has been called "The Greatest Show on Grass" and features the famous 16th hole, where PRO EM essentially builds a 14,000-seat arena on grass – a feat unmatched in the event industry, or almost anywhere else. For more information, please visit https://proem.org/ or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, or Pinterest.

Contact:

Mark Ballard

Harmonica / PRO EM

mark@harmonica.co

+1 646-391-0453

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRO EM