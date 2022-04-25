Max Stock Limited Announces Immediate Report Regarding the Resignation of the Director Mr. Oren Elezra

CAESAREA, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that Mr. Oren Elezra, ID no. 037708419, who has served as one of the Company's directors since November 23, 2020, resigned and will no longer serve on the Company's board of directors. Mr. Elezra will be serving as a Business and Strategic Consultant for the Company.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. Max Stock offers a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 25, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-041760) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

