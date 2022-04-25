LucidLink Hires Matt Schneider as Director of Product Management, Media & Entertainment at NAB 2022

Former Avid Technology product designer and 25+ year industry veteran to drive innovation and product strategy for LucidLink to expand market reach

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced the appointment of Matt Schneider as Director of Product Management, M&E, for LucidLink. Schneider's appointment was announced during NAB 2022 (April 24th-27th at the Las Vegas National Convention Center).

Schneider will help manage LucidLink's portfolio of products and solutions that transform workflows, increase production output, and reduce friction for M&E creatives. His background includes more than 25 years in the M&E industry, most recently as a product owner at Avid Technology. His primary focus while at Avid was on the postproduction pipeline and developing platform-based solutions that extend the collaborative workflows of editorial teams regardless of their location."

"We're thrilled to bring Matt on board during a time of tremendous disruption and opportunity in the M&E digital transformation space," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "Matt's record of innovation at Avid and elsewhere as an industry-leading product designer and media workflow specialist a makes him perfectly suited for driving LucidLink's product offerings in a direction that adds even more value for our customers in the M&E market."

Schneider worked at Avid early in his career, from 1997 through 2002, before rejoining the company in 2019. In between, he spent 16 years at PostWorks New York, a film and television postproduction facility, focusing on workflow development and client support for clients in the feature film, scripted television and non-fiction television markets. Schneider's first tour of duty for Avid included large-scale broadcast news deployments, and workflow support for feature film and television customers.

"Solving the workflow and technology pain points found throughout the media & entertainment space has always been my passion," said Schneider. "I'm honored to join LucidLink as one of the most dynamic and innovative companies driving this evolution in collaborative productivity for the M&E market."

Schnider will join the LucidLink executive team on-site at NAB 2022 (Booth #N7301). For more information or to schedule a briefing with LucidLink at NAB 2022, please visit: lucidlink.com/nab .

