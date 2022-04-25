Lectric eBikes Expands Series Lineup with New XPremium Electric Bike

Fast Growing eBike Brand Launches Premium Edition of Fan-Favorite XP Series

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's fastest growing electric bike brand, Lectric eBikes , unveils a new premium model to the electric bike category – the Lectric XPremium eBike.

Dedicated to providing innovative electric transportation solutions to consumers nationwide, the XPremium is the newest addition to Lectric's growing flagship XP series and is also the brand's first-ever model with a mid-drive motor, resulting in a ride that is more intuitive, smoother, and powerful than ever before. Additional product features include:

Redesigned frame: The expertly engineered foldable frame accommodates a fully integrated, custom 48V battery on the top-tube.

Customizable ride options: Delivering the speed and durability to take on the road as a Class 1, 2, or 3, this new ride is equipped with both pedal assist and twist throttle options.

Shift sensor technology: The dynamic torque sensor measures the pace and intensity of a rider's pedal to increase motor responsiveness.

High-capacity battery system: A dual battery system provides almost 1000wh of capacity, allowing riders to travel up to 100 miles on a single charge, doubling the range for trips of earlier Lectric models.

LCD display: Review trip and battery information easily with the upgraded backlit LCD display.

Levi Conlow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lectric eBikes explains, "Lectric eBikes is known for being the best starter eBike option in the industry so we're thrilled to introduce our all-new XPremium into the category. This new ride is the perfect eBike for the more experienced rider to graduate into a superior, smoother ride. As with all our models, this eBike was created entirely from customer feedback and recommendations, and we're excited to finally bring these sought-after features to life, while still arriving fully assembled at our riders' doorsteps."

Conlow continues, "We at Lectric strive to make eBiking accessible for everyone, which is why we've kept pricing as low as possible – at least $1,000 below competitor offerings with similar features, yet still a powerful ride reaching 28mph with ease. We wanted the higher speed of the XPremium to provide our riders with comfort and safety when traveling alongside traffic, and further encourage people to make the easy switch from a car to an eBike for short to medium distances."

On the heels of Lectric eBikes' recent XP LITE debut, the launch of XPremium further demonstrates the brand's mission to bring accessible electric transportation to the masses. Lectric eBikes is now one of the leading electric bike brands in the nation, recently achieving an industry-shattering milestone of over 150k bikes sold in under three years. Lectric eBikes proudly creates products that are specifically designed for everyone to ride and is dedicated to offering products that meet various consumer needs, including affordability, accessibility, high-quality design, and more, ultimately providing the highest quality eBiking experience.

The XPremium is now available for preorder at an exclusive introductory price of $1,799, with standard retail pricing of $1,999. To learn more about Lectric eBikes' full lineup of electric bikes, visit www.lectricebikes.com .

ABOUT LECTRIC eBIKES

Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel designed their very first eBike in 2018 and haven't looked back since. They grew up together in suburban Minnesota and their complementary perspectives led to a strong and dynamic friendship. Levi always had a knack for seeing "big picture" themes in his everyday life and went on to study business entrepreneurship in sunny Phoenix, Arizona. Robby was known to be more detail-driven and creative and went on to study mechanical engineering in Minneapolis.

After their studies, a new business opportunity came to mind when Levi's dad, Brent Conlow, was in the market for an electric bike. Brent discovered that the cost of an eBike was much higher than he had hoped, so he turned to Levi and Robby for help. They were eager to create a high-quality electric bike at an honest price, and they did just that.

The dynamic duo faced some challenges along the way but relied on customer feedback to perfect their design. After months of research and development, they would release the Lectric XP, which has since become the most popular single model eBike in the nation.

Lectric eBikes empowers riders nationwide to roam freely and explore with confidence by electric bike. With the support from an enthusiastic customer base, Lectric eBikes continues to excel as one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the world. The brand's current lineup consists of the flagship XP 2.0, the XP Step-Thru 2.0, XP Lite, and now the XPremium, all with unparalleled performance and accessibility.

