InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety/Security System for Police (SNF-135)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to protect police officers during riot and protest situations," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the PERSONAL DEFENSE. My design would increase defense measures while enabling police to combat violence through aggressive crowd control."

The patent-pending invention provides a more aggressive defense of police officers who are involved in keeping peace and protecting persons or property in the midst of protests. It also protects against crude incendiary bomb or grenade-like devices. As a result, it enhances safety and security. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the police force.

