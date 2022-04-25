InventHelp Inventor Develops Movement Monitor for Prenatal Infants (SCO-150)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a daily monitoring device for expecting mothers to track a baby's kicks and movement," said an inventor, from Elk Grove, Calif., "so we invented the LAUNCH KICK COUNTER. Our design could help to indicate potential problems before actual changes in the heart rate are detected."

The invention provides an effective way to capture the sounds and vibrations of a prenatal infant's kicks. In doing so, it enables the expecting mother to monitor the baby's heart rate, sleep/awake cycles, etc. As a result, it offers an improved understanding of what is normal activity for the baby and it provides added peace of mind for the mother. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for expecting mothers.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

