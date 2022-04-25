INSIGHT GLOBAL PARTNERS WITH BECKER'S HEALTHCARE REVIEW TO PROVIDE SOLUTIONS DESIGNED TO HELP ADDRESS THE STAFFING CRISIS IN HEALTH CARE

INSIGHT GLOBAL PARTNERS WITH BECKER'S HEALTHCARE REVIEW TO PROVIDE SOLUTIONS DESIGNED TO HELP ADDRESS THE STAFFING CRISIS IN HEALTH CARE

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global Health, a national healthcare staffing and services organization, will explore culture as an answer to health care's staffing crisis during Becker's Healthcare 12th Annual Meeting in Chicago this week. Attended by hospital and health system leaders from across the country, the meeting will be held April 25-28 at The Hyatt Regency Chicago.

"We're honored to connect with health care leaders about issues like culture, inclusion and well-being," said Calzaretta

A sponsor of the event, Insight Global Health will offer insights and best practices for leadership and workplace culture, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), to help tackle staff shortages occurring in the health care sector from the front lines to the back office.

"Health care professionals have been pushed to their limits and organizations have struggled to find ways to reduce burnout, increase job satisfaction and, ultimately, retain talent," said Jessica Calzaretta, president at Insight Global. "We're honored to connect with health care leaders at Becker's annual meeting about key issues like culture, inclusion and well-being, which we believe are the foundation of a thriving industry."

Insight Global Health will address health care's most pressing issues through a series of sponsored sessions aimed at C-suite health care professionals, including:

"Hospital C-Suite Exits: How to Fortify Your Talent Pipeline" – A panel of industry leaders will discuss changing the narrative for how to retain and attract talent and create systems to support an engaged and productive workforce.

"How to Build a Connected Hospital: The Power of Tying People and Purpose to Results"– Senior advisors from Compass, Insight Global's culture consulting arm, will share research-backed insights about why connection matters and how to foster a workplace culture where employees and the company both can flourish.

"Building a Talent Strategy for Tomorrow" – This workshop will educate attendees on how to incorporate meaningful DEI practices to support a dynamic workforce as well as how to conduct internal assessments of cultural drivers to better support a wholistic recruitment and retention effort for the future.

Driven by COVID-19, the health care industry has found itself in a uniquely transformative era, and attendees at Becker's annual meeting will exchange ideas and best practices to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and address financial challenges.

"We're proud to feature Insight Global Health's subject matter experts across various learning sessions to unpack one of the most vexing challenges in health care — staffing," said Brian Zimmerman, senior director, client content and strategy at Becker's Healthcare. "Insight Global Health's mission to create human-centric solutions to the industry's workforce challenges aligns with our commitment to educate and inform hospital and health system decision makers."

In addition to the conference sessions, health care professionals can learn more from Insight Global Health experts through the Becker's podcast series, including "Culture as a Causation for Success", "Analyzing Staffing Trends and Talent Perspectives", "Healthcare Staffing Challenges and How Staffing Agencies Help" and "Health Equity Insights: The Importance of Inclusion, Diversity and Anti-Racism in Health Care".

To learn more about Insight Global Health, visit www.insightglobal.com/services/health .

About Insight Global:

Insight Global Health is a specialty service of Insight Global, a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 63 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Insight Global