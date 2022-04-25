Edgybees Satellite Software Brings Unprecedented Accuracy to Satellite Imagery

Next generation georegistration software boasts applications across industries, aligning satellite imagery to ground truth within two to three meters of accuracy

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees , the global leader in georegistration software, is announcing today the release of its Satellite Software to enhance the accuracy of satellite imagery. Edgybees Satellite Software aligns electro-optical satellite imagery to ground truth, within two to three meters of accuracy, in less than 15 seconds. The software vastly reduces discrepancies and provides clear and concise context to consumers of satellite imagery across industries.

Since its founding in 2017, Edgybees has been helping first responders and the military through georegistration of full-motion video streams via drones. Recognizing satellite technology as an invaluable resource across industries, Edgybees is combining artificial intelligence and georegistration technology to create a solution that aligns satellite imagery with ground truth – enabling improved, accurate decision-making in an infinite amount of use cases.

"As the commercial satellite imagery market continues to flourish , we are thrilled to provide industry players with software that enables them to realize the true potential of this valuable output," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgybees. "Accuracy in satellite imagery is essential for professionals utilizing these resources in the defense, public safety, insurance, and earth imagery analysis industries. We are thrilled to provide the software that ensures these professionals have access to the most precise and reliable images on the market."

Until now, the ground accuracy of satellite imagery has been limited, with the true location of objects being off by anywhere from 10 to 200 meters. Edgybees Satellite Software uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to detect tie points – objects or features within images – and aligns hundreds of them within seconds to establish optimal alignment. The software ensures that all data is accurately aligned and located at the beginning of the process, without requiring manual corrections. Georegistration of satellite imagery supports use cases such as object detection, change detection, and sensor fusion, where multiple sources of imagery need to be aligned with each other and their position in the real world.

"Consumers of satellite imagery, including first responders, the Department of Defense, and the Intelligence Community, all rely on multiple data sources – sensor data, maps, video feeds, and satellites – to monitor assets, climate change, and world events," said Craig Brower, President of Edgybees Inc., the corporate unit responsible for supporting the U.S. government. "By starting with accurately placed imagery, Edgybees is bolstering satellite capabilities and fundamentally improving the execution and outcome of analytics processes, the implications of which are far reaching and game changing."

Edgybees Satellite Software includes an API for integration into existing analytic processes and workflows. The software offers flexible deployment, and data can be delivered on-premises or in the cloud in a SaaS model. The result is instant clarity in even the most complex or opaque operational environments.

Edgybees' Satellite Software launch coincides with the 2022 USGIF GEOINT Symposium , where Edgybees will be exhibiting in the Aurora Exhibit Hall at booth #1303 and presenting a Lightning Talk on Monday, April 25th at 1:00 PM on the topic of The Democratization of Georegistration: Making AI Better, Faster, and More Accurate.

About Edgybees

Edgybees is creating a safer world by instantly transforming spatial content into actionable and reliable information. Edgybees software leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning technologies to accurately align aerial video and satellite imagery to reference imagery in real-time. This unique approach enables rapid decision-making by visually augmenting roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data. Edgybees software is crucial for artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that require accurate data to maximize algorithms' effectiveness and power. The software can be integrated with existing systems, used in geospatial analysis tools, and is compatible with on-demand cloud computing services. Edgybees makes complex operational environments instantly clear – enabling defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams to accomplish critical, lifesaving missions quickly and safely. For more information visit https://edgybees.com/.

