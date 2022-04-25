BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

LANCASTER, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended April 3, 2022.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 included the following:
- Net sales were $52.4 million, up $8.4 million, or 19.2%, versus 2021, as demand for residential and commercial heating equipment continues to remain strong.
- Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 15.9% for both the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset material price inflation.
- 2022 Q1 net loss was ($0.8) million compared to ($0.6) in Q1 2021. 2022 was affected by higher interest expense as a result of both rising interest rates and higher debt levels due to inflationary pressures affecting working capital, material price inflation and production efficiency challenges driven by intermittent supply chain issues.
- Total debt of $30.9 million was $11.2 million higher versus the prior year primarily as a result of material cost inflation in inventories.
Sales of residential products increased by 17.6% compared to last year, as strong demand continued throughout our primary trading areas. Sales of commercial products increased by 25.1% as numerous COVID-19-delayed projects restarted in several key markets (schools, healthcare, industrial). Although not quite yet back to pre-pandemic levels, incoming orders for commercial products have increased significantly over the past 60-90 days and are approximately 62% higher versus the first quarter of 2021.
As noted in our full year 2021 results, profitability continues to be pressured by significant difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and multiple supply chain issues negatively impacting production. Price inflation on purchased materials remains a headwind, particularly metals, freight costs and resin-based materials such as plastics, paint and glue. Each of our subsidiaries raised their selling prices in Q1 to recover costs and maintain profitability and are prepared to take additional actions as appropriate for the remainder of the year.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $30.9 million was $11.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to a $7.1 million increase in inventories. Approximately half of the inventory increase was due to material cost inflation, with the remainder due to higher inventory levels necessary to support the increased sales volume.
Due to the seasonal nature of the sales made by our subsidiary companies, the first quarter provides the lowest quarterly sales of our fiscal year (normally 20% or less of full year sales). Combined with continued uncertainty in the macro-economic environment, we therefore advise caution when using the financial results from the first quarter as an indicator of full year results.
The Burnham Holdings, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is being held today in Lancaster, PA beginning at 11:30 a.m. A press release regarding today's stockholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 3,
March 28,
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 52,438
$ 44,003
Cost of goods sold
44,078
37,008
Gross profit
8,360
6,995
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,038
7,647
Operating loss
(678)
(652)
Other expense:
Non-service related pension credit
106
131
Investment loss net of interest income
(133)
(49)
Interest expense
(275)
(185)
Other expense
(302)
(103)
Loss before income taxes
(980)
(755)
Income tax benefit
(225)
(174)
Net loss
$ (755)
$ (581)
Loss per share (Note 1)
Basic
$ (0.16)
$ (0.13)
Diluted
$ (0.16)
$ (0.13)
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
April 3,
December 31,
March 28,
ASSETS
2022
2021
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,711
$ 5,654
$ 5,771
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
19,342
24,920
18,156
Inventories
56,951
51,066
49,872
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,204
4,717
2,074
Total Current Assets
87,208
86,357
75,873
Property, plant and equipment, net
57,739
57,496
56,327
Operating lease assets
2,203
2,065
2,466
Other assets, net (Note 4)
22,466
21,551
12,240
Total Assets
$ 169,616
$ 167,469
$ 146,906
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 27,145
$ 33,429
$ 22,148
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
147
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
827
765
721
Total Current Liabilities
28,124
34,346
23,016
Long-term debt
30,940
21,843
19,762
Operating lease liabilities
1,376
1,300
1,745
Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
6,052
6,062
5,474
Deferred income taxes (Note 4)
8,934
8,753
6,723
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,615
3,615
3,565
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,329
1,329
1,379
Additional paid-in capital
16,354
16,317
16,115
Retained earnings
111,816
113,582
115,048
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)
(21,509)
(22,260)
(28,487)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,945)
(17,948)
(17,964)
Total Stockholders' Equity
94,190
95,165
90,186
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 169,616
$ 167,469
$ 146,906
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 3,
March 28,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (755)
$ (581)
Depreciation and amortization
1,182
1,116
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
43
43
Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)
-
(188)
Other net adjustments
(937)
(990)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(6,184)
5,626
Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities
(6,651)
5,026
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,431)
(5,202)
Proceeds from borrowings
9,110
1,192
Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net
40
-
Dividends paid
(1,011)
(1,004)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 57
$ 12
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$ 5,654
$ 5,759
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
57
12
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 5,711
$ 5,771
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,317
$ 113,582
$ (22,260)
$ (17,948)
$ 95,165
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
37
-
-
3
40
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
(1,011)
(1,011)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755)
-
-
(755)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($211)
-
-
-
-
-
751
-
751
Balance at April 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,354
$ 111,816
$ (21,509)
$ (17,945)
$ 94,190
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
$ 530
$ 3,560
$ 1,384
$ 16,115
$ 116,633
$ (29,043)
$ (17,964)
$ 91,215
Conversion of common stock
-
5
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
(1,004)
(1,004)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(581)
-
-
(581)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($166)
-
-
-
-
-
556
-
556
Balance at March 28, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,565
$ 1,379
$ 16,115
$ 115,048
$ (28,487)
$ (17,964)
$ 90,186
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Notes To Financial Statements:
(1)
Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
(2)
Common stock outstanding at April 3, 2022 includes 3,262,626 of Class A shares and 1,327,496 of Class B shares.
(3)
Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These
agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest
rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.
(4)
Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash
asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected
benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).
The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement
liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of
"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).
(5)
For the first quarter of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.19 million to its defined benefit
pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement
liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first quarter of 2022 due
to the funded status of the plan.
(6)
Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been
expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.
Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements
contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies
and procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be
read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021. Statements other than historical
facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update
or revise these forward-looking statements.
Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,
employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to
change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports
in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the
2021 Annual Report.
Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and
non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier
depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not
100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced
the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate
union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables
such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.
Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided
Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing
Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers'
Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related
General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been
Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first quarter charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were
Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect
Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for
View original content:
SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.