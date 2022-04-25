The Bloc Hires Christian Bauman as Chief Creative Officer

Snagging the renowned creative lead for key role provides accelerant to The Bloc's continued growth

NEW YORK , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary health creative agency The Bloc has recruited long-time H4B Chelsea lead Christian Bauman as its Chief Creative Officer. The hiring of Bauman, with his unique track record of sustained success, underscores The Bloc's commitment to investment in its core business, groundbreaking creative and ambitious growth plans. The Bloc is the most-awarded independent creative agency in health, and one of the most respected independent agencies in any sector.

Christian Bauman (PRNewswire)

As Chief Creative Officer, Bauman will oversee an international team of Creatives with the goal of fostering a singular, deep creative community throughout the agency. In this new position, he will also play a key leadership role in The BlocPartners, the award-winning, global network of independent health creative agencies.

"Bauman is one of the sharpest creative minds in the industry, and a proven leader and agency executive. He's a teambuilder, and his clients love him. Culturally, the fact that he's devoted his career exclusively to health shows what a great fit he'll be at The Bloc," said Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO. "I can't think of a better person to embody our motto 'Be Great to Do Good.'"

Bauman has guided major consumer and professional campaigns for clients including Pfizer, Sanofi, Astellas, Novartis, Alcon, and many others. His work is represented in the permanent collections of both the Smithsonian Institution and the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, and he has served on the executive juries of all the major award shows, including Cannes, Clios, and MM&M. Christian spent thirteen years as co-founder, president, and CCO of H4B Chelsea, the flagship health agency of Havas/Vivendi.

"The Bloc has always been one of the very few agencies I ever got excited to pitch against," said Bauman. "Their legacy is extraordinary and I'm excited to have the opportunity to evolve it and build on it."

In addition to his work in advertising, Bauman is the author of three novels, was a regular commentator for NPR's All Things Considered, and has been featured on Fresh Air with Terry Gross, The New York Times, and CNN, among others. He lives with his wife, two daughters, and dogs in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and will work both remotely and in The Bloc's New York City office.

Throughout his career, Bauman has drawn on his experience serving in the U.S. Army Waterborne, including tours in the war zones of Somalia and Haiti. "My military experience and what I witnessed absolutely affects my choice to only want to work in health," added Bauman. "That comes from a need for humanity and compassion. But it also gave me an excellent foundation in high-stress leadership. I've always been happiest when I'm part of something that is bigger than myself, and I'm honored to have that be the case again by joining The Bloc."

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the most awarded independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 22 years in 2022, The Bloc delivers comprehensive omnichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

