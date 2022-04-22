Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Support Medacta's Launch of its NextAR™ Shoulder Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe and the US

Volume follow-on order for Vuzix Blades received as a proven hardware solution of choice

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced an additional follow-on volume order of Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses from Medacta in connection with that company's launch of their NextAR™ shoulder augmented reality surgical platform in Europe and the US.

Medacta's NextAR™ surgical shoulder platform, the first CE-marked and FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical application with intraoperative guidance for total shoulder replacement, was developed with the help of worldwide orthopaedic expert surgeons to improve efficiency and precision in total shoulder replacement. While supporting the advancement of personalized surgery, NextAR Shoulder has been successfully used to treat more than 200 patients in Europe and the United States since first introduced in June 2021.

Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's shoulder in order to choose the best implant and position for restoring the patient's unique anatomy. NextAR Shoulder enhances the preoperative strategy planning with unique intraoperative orientation assessments, allowing surgeons to accurately track the position of instruments and implants in real-time through the proprietary single-use NextAR TS Tracking System. Surgeons equipped with Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses can then access biomechanical visualizations using augmented reality in real time, without having to divert their eyes from the procedure to glance at a computer screen. The AR system gives surgeons complete control over every detail of the surgery to provide maximum accuracy; and eliminates the need for bulky robotic arms or dedicated equipment operators in the operating theater, further reducing costs per case. To read more about Medacta's NextAR shoulder augmented reality surgical platform, please click here - https://nextar-shoulder.medacta.com/. To view a video discussing the platform, please click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ace5GSkH_w

"The adoption of AR technology and use of Vuzix smart glasses is driving evolution within healthcare on many levels, particularly regarding use cases in operating rooms around the world," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix smart glasses are lightweight, comfortable and completely wireless, which means surgeons have complete freedom of movement and can wear them for extended operations. We're proud to support the expansion of Medacta's NextAR platform as it continues to branch into new applications and geographies."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, ongoing certifications of this use case, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Medacta and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

