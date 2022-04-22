METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.52%, compared to 2.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021.
- Annualized return on average equity was 26.94%, compared to 24.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021.
- Efficiency ratio of 31.8%, compared to 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021.
- Total assets increased by $36.2 million, or 1.2%, to $3.14 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $45.2 million, or 1.8%, to $2.55 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $119.1 million, or 5.3%, to $2.38 billion from the previous quarter.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.0 million, or 11.4%, from $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $442,000, an increase in noninterest income of $165,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $333,000. Net income increased $6.4 million, or 49.7%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.1 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $530,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.5 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $2.2 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a seven basis points increase in the yield on average loans and a $98.8 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $503,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $708,000 recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $9.3 million, or 40.9%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $798.5 million.
Interest expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $64,000, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $148.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained flat. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $162,000, or 14.2%, primarily due to a $595.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset with a nine basis points decrease in deposit costs.
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.16% compared to 4.15% for the previous quarter, a slight increase of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by two basis points to 4.34% from 4.32% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 remained flat at 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $156.3 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $98.8 million and a $54.3 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $151.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $148.7 million and average borrowings increased by $3.2 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a four basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022.
As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 44 basis points to 4.16% from 4.60%, primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.99 billion and a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.18 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.09 billion from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $798.5 million increase in average loans and a $273.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $976.7 million from the first quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $595.8 million and an increase in average borrowings of $380.9 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, an increase of $165,000, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of mortgage loans, offset by lower mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans. During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a $323,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $74,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $530,000, or 6.5%, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, SBA and mortgage servicing income, and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by higher gains on sale of mortgage loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $12.2 million, a decrease of $333,000, or 2.7%, from $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits partially due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.5 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 31.8% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.7% and 36.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.14 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $36.2 million, or 1.2%, from $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $988.0 million, or 45.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021. The $36.2 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $7.2 million, loans held for sale of $37.9 million, bank owned life insurance of $8.4 million, and other assets of $6.7 million, partially offset by a $16.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The $988.0 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $645.5 million, cash and due from banks of $249.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $31.8 million, partially offset by a $4.8 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $4.9 million.
Loans
Loans, including loans held for sale, were $2.55 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $45.2 million, or 1.8%, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $683.4 million, or 36.6%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $46.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.4 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $7.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022. PPP Loans totaled $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021. Loans held for sale were $37.9 million at March 31, 2022. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021 or March 31, 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.38 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $119.1 million, or 5.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $636.2 million, or 36.4%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $23.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $129.7 million increase in money market accounts and a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $64.5 million decrease in time deposits.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $615.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $592.4 million at December 31, 2021 and $546.2 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 25.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 26.2% at December 31, 2021 and 31.3% at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.77 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 74.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 73.8% at December 31, 2021 and 68.7% at March 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $104,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.06%, compared to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming assets totaled $16.0 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, an increase of $553,000 from $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $191,000 from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to a $747,000 increase in nonaccrual loans and a $204,000 increase in accruing troubled debt restructurings, offset by a $342,000 decrease in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing an a $56,000 decrease in other real estate owned.
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.67% at December 31, 2021 and 0.63% at March 31, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022, $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2022, 0.68% at December 31, 2021 and 0.67% at March 31, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 134.39% at March 31, 2022, compared to 143.69% and 98.33% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
31,953
$
30,857
$
29,324
$
25,888
$
22,672
Interest expense
1,300
1,236
1,135
1,063
1,138
Net interest income
30,653
29,621
28,189
24,825
21,534
Provision for loan losses
104
546
2,579
2,205
1,599
Noninterest income
7,656
7,491
9,532
8,594
8,186
Noninterest expense
12,179
12,512
13,111
12,093
10,708
Income tax expense
6,597
6,609
5,149
4,728
4,432
Net income
19,429
17,445
16,882
14,393
12,981
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.76
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
0.51
Diluted income per share
$
0.76
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
0.50
Dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
Book value per share (at period end)
$
12.19
$
11.40
$
10.84
$
10.33
$
9.95
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,465,236
25,465,236
25,465,236
25,578,668
25,674,573
Weighted average diluted shares
25,719,035
25,720,128
25,729,043
25,833,328
25,881,827
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.52
%
2.33
%
2.61
%
2.53
%
2.62
%
Return on average equity
26.94
24.80
25.23
22.51
21.35
Dividend payout ratio
19.76
20.52
18.24
17.95
19.91
Yield on total loans
5.00
4.93
5.16
5.21
5.20
Yield on average earning assets
4.34
4.32
4.75
4.79
4.85
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.24
0.24
0.28
0.31
0.38
Cost of deposits
0.27
0.27
0.28
0.29
0.36
Net interest margin
4.16
4.15
4.57
4.60
4.60
Efficiency ratio(1)
31.79
33.71
34.76
36.19
36.03
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.63
0.61
0.55
0.67
0.84
ALL to nonperforming loans
134.39
143.69
189.44
147.82
98.33
ALL to loans held for investment
0.66
0.67
0.69
0.66
0.63
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
105.72
%
110.98
%
112.15
%
106.31
%
107.33
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
25.84
26.18
30.32
31.30
31.28
Common equity to assets
9.88
9.34
10.04
10.50
11.85
Leverage ratio
9.46
9.44
10.34
11.14
12.23
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.24
16.76
16.61
17.75
18.97
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.24
16.76
16.61
17.75
18.97
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.22
17.77
17.64
18.72
19.88
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
605,112
$
608,208
$
669,358
$
746,660
$
856,432
Mortgage loan production
162,933
237,195
368,790
326,507
263,698
Mortgage loan sales
56,987
—
—
—
—
SBA loans serviced for others
528,227
542,991
549,818
549,238
521,182
SBA loan production
50,689
52,727
85,265
67,376
80,466
SBA loan sales
22,898
30,169
37,984
34,158
22,399
(1)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
418,988
$
432,523
$
250,995
$
309,289
$
169,775
Federal funds sold
5,743
8,818
2,294
4,644
4,444
Cash and cash equivalents
424,731
441,341
253,289
313,933
174,219
Equity securities
11,024
11,386
993
—
—
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
23,886
25,733
16,507
16,722
18,739
Loans
2,512,300
2,505,070
2,361,705
2,091,767
1,866,785
Allowance for loan losses
(16,674)
(16,952)
(16,445)
(13,860)
(11,735)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
2,495,626
2,488,118
2,345,260
2,077,907
1,855,050
Loans held for sale
37,928
—
—
—
—
Accrued interest receivable
10,644
11,052
10,737
10,668
10,515
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,806
19,701
12,201
8,451
3,951
Premises and equipment, net
12,814
13,068
13,302
13,557
13,663
Operating lease right-of-use asset
8,925
9,338
9,672
10,078
10,483
Foreclosed real estate, net
3,562
3,618
4,374
4,656
3,844
SBA servicing asset, net
10,554
10,234
10,916
11,155
10,535
Mortgage servicing asset, net
6,925
7,747
8,593
9,529
11,722
Bank owned life insurance
67,841
59,437
59,061
36,263
36,033
Other assets
12,051
5,385
5,323
4,921
5,606
Total assets
$
3,142,317
$
3,106,158
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
615,650
$
592,444
$
640,312
$
618,054
$
546,164
Interest-bearing deposits
1,766,491
1,670,576
1,471,515
1,356,777
1,199,756
Total deposits
2,382,141
2,263,020
2,111,827
1,974,831
1,745,920
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
380,000
500,000
300,000
200,000
80,000
Other borrowings
405
459
468
474
479
Operating lease liability
9,445
9,861
10,241
10,648
11,048
Accrued interest payable
207
204
208
202
206
Other liabilities
59,709
42,391
51,330
67,431
61,332
Total liabilities
$
2,831,907
$
2,815,935
$
2,474,074
$
2,253,586
$
1,898,985
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
255
255
255
256
257
Additional paid-in capital
51,753
51,559
51,181
52,924
55,977
Retained earnings
254,165
238,577
224,711
210,910
199,102
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,237
(168)
7
164
39
Total shareholders' equity
310,410
290,223
276,154
264,254
255,375
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,142,317
$
3,106,158
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
31,459
$
30,496
$
29,127
$
25,728
$
22,500
Other investment income
492
360
196
159
170
Federal funds sold
2
1
1
1
2
Total interest income
31,953
30,857
29,324
25,888
22,672
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,139
1,069
968
919
992
FHLB advances and other borrowings
161
167
167
144
146
Total interest expense
1,300
1,236
1,135
1,063
1,138
Net interest income
30,653
29,621
28,189
24,825
21,534
Provision for loan losses
104
546
2,579
2,205
1,599
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,549
29,075
25,610
22,620
19,935
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
481
466
446
411
373
Other service charges, commissions and fees
2,159
3,015
4,147
3,877
3,398
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
1,211
—
—
—
—
Mortgage servicing income, net
101
95
132
(957)
166
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,568
2,895
3,358
2,845
1,854
SBA servicing income, net
1,644
634
1,212
1,905
2,133
Other income
492
386
237
513
262
Total noninterest income
7,656
7,491
9,532
8,594
8,186
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,096
7,819
8,679
6,915
6,699
Occupancy
1,227
1,206
1,295
1,252
1,275
Data Processing
277
252
257
283
308
Advertising
150
148
131
117
145
Other expenses
3,429
3,087
2,749
3,526
2,281
Total noninterest expense
12,179
12,512
13,111
12,093
10,708
Income before provision for income taxes
26,026
24,054
22,031
19,121
17,413
Provision for income taxes
6,597
6,609
5,149
4,728
4,432
Net income available to common shareholders
$
19,429
$
17,445
$
16,882
$
14,393
$
12,981
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
399,642
$
365
0.37
%
$
345,311
$
241
0.28
%
$
125,699
$
72
0.23
%
Investment securities
36,842
129
1.42
33,682
120
1.41
18,164
100
2.23
Total investments
436,484
494
0.46
378,993
361
0.38
143,863
172
0.48
Construction and development
30,583
377
5.00
50,142
639
5.06
40,954
531
5.26
Commercial real estate
549,132
7,887
5.82
524,770
7,680
5.81
491,635
7,078
5.84
Commercial and industrial
65,450
1,076
6.67
77,911
1,353
6.89
152,433
1,920
5.11
Residential real estate
1,906,847
22,074
4.69
1,800,390
20,804
4.58
1,068,495
12,930
4.91
Consumer and other
206
45
88.59
189
20
41.98
174
41
95.56
Gross loans(2)
2,552,218
31,459
5.00
2,453,402
30,496
4.93
1,753,691
22,500
5.20
Total earning assets
2,988,702
31,953
4.34
2,832,395
30,857
4.32
1,897,554
22,672
4.85
Noninterest-earning assets
142,042
140,594
111,164
Total assets
3,130,744
2,972,989
2,008,718
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
187,259
75
0.16
136,102
64
0.19
92,312
47
0.21
Money market deposits
1,085,751
658
0.25
949,148
550
0.23
534,192
337
0.26
Time deposits
441,228
406
0.37
480,303
455
0.38
491,913
608
0.50
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,714,238
1,139
0.27
1,565,553
1,069
0.27
1,118,417
992
0.36
Borrowings
468,348
161
0.14
465,141
167
0.14
87,483
146
0.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,182,586
1,300
0.24
2,030,694
1,236
0.24
1,205,900
1,138
0.38
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
588,343
592,300
483,691
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
67,301
70,915
72,534
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
655,644
663,215
556,225
Shareholders' equity
292,514
279,080
246,593
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,130,744
$
2,972,989
$
2,008,718
Net interest income
$
30,653
$
29,621
$
21,534
Net interest spread
4.10
4.08
4.47
Net interest margin
4.16
4.15
4.60
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
38,683
1.6
%
$
38,857
1.6
%
$
64,140
2.7
%
$
58,668
2.8
%
$
52,202
2.8
%
Commercial Real Estate
567,031
22.5
520,488
20.7
503,417
21.2
475,658
22.7
473,281
25.3
Commercial and Industrial
66,073
2.6
73,072
2.9
82,099
3.5
134,076
6.4
166,915
8.9
Residential Real Estate
1,846,434
73.3
1,879,012
74.8
1,718,593
72.6
1,430,843
68.1
1,181,385
63.0
Consumer and other
130
—
79
—
238
—
169
—
169
—
Gross loans
$
2,518,351
100.0
%
$
2,511,508
100.0
%
$
2,368,487
100.0
%
$
2,099,414
100.0
%
$
1,873,952
100.0
%
Unearned income
(6,051)
(6,438)
(6,782)
(7,647)
(7,167)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,674)
(16,952)
(16,445)
(13,860)
(11,735)
Net loans
$
2,495,626
$
2,488,118
$
2,345,260
$
2,077,907
$
1,855,050
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
9,506
$
8,759
$
5,955
$
6,623
$
9,071
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
342
—
—
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
2,901
2,697
2,726
2,753
2,863
Total non-performing loans
12,407
11,798
8,681
9,376
11,934
Other real estate owned
3,562
3,618
4,374
4,656
3,844
Total non-performing assets
$
15,969
$
15,416
$
13,055
$
14,032
$
15,778
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.45
%
0.64
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.51
0.50
0.47
0.56
0.73
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
134.39
143.69
189.44
147.82
98.33
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Balance, beginning of period
$
16,952
$
16,445
$
13,860
$
11,735
$
10,135
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
(2)
39
(4)
23
(3)
Commercial and industrial
389
—
—
60
4
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
(5)
—
(2)
(3)
(2)
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
382
39
(6)
80
(1)
Provision for loan losses
104
546
2,579
2,205
1,599
Balance, end of period
$
16,674
$
16,952
$
16,445
$
13,860
$
11,735
Total loans at end of period
$
2,518,351
$
2,511,508
$
2,368,487
$
2,099,414
$
1,873,952
Average loans(1)
$
2,533,254
$
2,453,402
$
2,241,207
$
1,979,556
$
1,753,691
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.66
0.67
0.69
0.66
0.63
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale
