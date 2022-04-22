The Mental Health Coalition in association with Universal Music Group launches new Climate Change Mental Health Roadmap

Launched to coincide with global Earth Day 2022, The Mental Health Coalition launches the latest in their acclaimed series of Mental Health Roadmaps, focused on Climate change, Eco-Anxiety,Climate Justice and other key issues.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with today's global Earth Day, The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), in association with Universal Music Group (UMG) and the Universal Music All Together Now Foundation, have collaborated on the release of a new public road map to help individuals navigate the very real mental health issues surrounding climate change, eco anxiety, climate trauma, PTSD and climate justice amongst others. Whilst everyone is impacted by climate change, there are certain communities globally that are disproportionately affected, something that hasn't always been publicly acknowledged or addressed.

MHC is a coalition of the most passionate and influential organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about & care for, mental illness and to catalyze like-minded communities to work together to empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.

In December 2020, the Coalition launched its first of many Roadmaps to Mental Health, jargon-free guides that speak to the general population in a way that normalizes, demystifies, and destigmatizes mental health. These roadmaps serve to Decode, Educate, Equip and Empower.

Thus far the MHC Roadmaps (connecting individuals w/ specific needs to specific resources), have been downloaded by, or viewed by, over 25 million people. UMG is a creative partner and supporter of MHC initiatives.

The Roadmap to Climate Change Mental Health offers a new fresh and honest perspective on one of the biggest challenges facing the world's population today.

Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie, Clinical Psychologist and Head of Research for the Mental Health Coalition said, "We don't talk about it often enough, but climate change impacts our mental health in a major way. The fears it can bring up, though, can be managed with purposeful action. We are so glad to share this Roadmap, which is a jargon-free tool for doing just that. You can't take care of the planet without first taking care of yourself."

Susan Mazo, Executive VP of Global Corporate Social Responsibility, Events and Special Projects at Universal Music Group said, "As a partner of the MHC, we are delighted to support their valuable work in shining a spotlight on and demystifying mental health issues that are affecting billions around the world. We look forward to working with MHC and our artists to amplify this important issue and to help open up the conversation, on Earth Day and beyond."

About The Mental Health Coalition

The Mental Health Coalition (www.thementalhealthcoalition.org) is a coalition of the nation's leading mental health organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the debilitating stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. Our mission is to build a like-minded community who will work together to destigmatize all mental health conditions, and enable equitable access to vital resources and support for all.

The Mental Health Coalition was formed with the understanding that the mental health crisis is fueled by a pervasive and devastating stigma, preventing millions of individuals from being able to seek the critical treatment they need. We will not relent until mental health is no longer associated with stigma, shame or judgement and all people feel empowered to openly discuss and address their individual mental health needs.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information visit www.universalmusic.com.

